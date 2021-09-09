Ten perfect scores on Kitchen Cops this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big week for perfect scores, as 10 restaurants came away with the coveted grade in this week's Kitchen Cops.

Included in the list was a first-timer and a long-time perfect score restaurant.

We welcome to the club Umiya's Japanese Seafood and Sushi at 4`101 SPID.

They just opened in mid-August and already have notched a perfect score from city/county health inspectors.

And how about this?

Rosa Almaraz and Norma Arriaga, who run Rosa's Kitchen at 5101 Leopard, have been earning Perfect scores since 2012, picking up another this week.

Way to go ladies!

Then there's a Corpus Christi historical landmark, Snapka's Drive-In on Leopard since 1916. It's busy as usual.

At 2737 Greenwood, it's another perfect score for Marroquin's Tortilla Factory.

They were also honored in December 2019.

And congratulations to Vu Tea on McArdle for earning yet another perfect score from inspectors.

They've been open for six years now and this is their third score of 100.

Other restaurants that picked up perfect scores this week include:

Bourbon St. Candy Co.

Dippin' Dots

Hamlin Pharmacy

Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Schlotzsky's on Frederick St.

Thanks to all 10 perfect-scoring places for keeping it clean and safe for all of us.

There are 28 places on this week's A list with scores ranging between 99-91.

Inspectors found five violations at Oceans of Seafood in Port Aransas, and gave them a score of 89, landing them on the B list.

Hermanos Solis on Old Robstown Road earned a score of 85 with 10 violations.

Among them, employees cannot wear jewelry while preparing food.

And eggs must be kept refrigerated until ready to use.