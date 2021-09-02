Stingers Coffee Shop picks up only perfect Kitchen Cops score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city/county health inspectors handed out only one perfect score this week among the nine inspection reports they produced - most in the area of Saratoga and Yorktown.
This week's only perfect-scoring restaurant is Stingers Coffee Shop at 7042 S. Staples.
The owner, Hollie Borchers, also owns the Stingers at Airline and South Staples. They obviously know how to keep it clean.
Jose Cruz is one of the managers at the location at 7042 South Staples, and we spoke with him about how the plan to handle COVID-19 safety going forward.
Cruz is determined to allow customers to come inside at sit down at his location.
"I believe we are going to continue letting people come in right now," Cruz said, adding they will not require masks "until the governor does."
Here are the other scores from this week.
96
- Atomic Omelette and Grill, 6646 S. Staples
- Comanche Cafe, 322 Staples
- Desserted Uskabdm 100 White, Port Aransas
95
- Nolan's, 7426 St. Staples
92
- Cruzy's, 7042 S. Staples
91
- Chops & Eggs, 5802 Yorktown
So that's six scores on tonight's A list and four of them are located a very short distance from others.
And here our are restaurants on the B list
89
- Sonic Drive-In, 6557 Staples
Violations included:
- Wash all pans thoroughly and allow to air dry before stacking
- Paper towels needed at hand washing sink
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- Label all food containers as to contents
- Clean outer part of food containers and storage rack
- Too much standing water
- Men’s and women’s restroom need attention
- Store personal items away from food
86
- Bluffalo Wing South Side located at 5802 Yorktown
Violations include:
- Fish kept at wrong temperature
- All pans need to be washed thoroughly
- Store chemical spray bottles away from prep area
- Label all spray bottles as to contents
- No certified food manager present at time of inspection
- Paper towels needed at hand washing sink
- Flies and gnats