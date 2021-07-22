Short-staffed eatery still earns Kitchen Cops perfect score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's another perfect score for the Long John Silver's restaurant at 4831 Staples.

It's the restaurant's third perfect score, going along with other top marks in 2015 and 2017.

Congratulations to Sarah Rodriguez, the manager, and Hector Barrera.

And they've earned a Perfect score even though they don't have enough employees.

Everybody who is working here, many times, is asked to work a double-shift.

"We all do double time," Rodriguez said. "We all do doubles.

"We need at least a good six, seven more people."

Rodriguez adds those workers could expect to get 30 to 35 hours a week.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe y'all.

Also earning Perfect scores tonight are:

S&J Bakery, 9618 Leopard.

The Chicken Shack, 11174 Up River Road.

THE Crawfish Shack, 5628 Williams, Robstown.

Long John Silver's 4831 Staples.

There are eight restaurants on tonight's A list with scores ranging from 91-96.

Inspectors found seven violations inside The Frontier Saloon at 9706 Leopard and gave them a score of 89.

Among the violations included open containers needed to store properly to prevent contamination.

The Railroad Seafood Station at 1214 Chaparral lost points due to 11 violations, including employees needing to wear hair restraints.

They earned a score of 87 from inspectors.

Here's a complete list of this week's scores from city/county health inspectors:

A-List

--------

96

Pete’s Chicken-N-More, 4101 Port

Whataburger, 4510 Leopard

95

Arby’s, 4811 Staples, 4811 Staples

Frat House, 526 Staples

Origami Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar, 1220 Airline

Roosevelt’s, 200 CotterCotter

92

Krab Kingz located at 6410 Weber

91

El Caporal Mexican Restaurant located at 4450 Greenwood

B-List

--------

89

Frontier Saloon, 9709 Leopard

Violations include:



Dirty ice machine

Open containers need to be stored properly to prevent contamination

Evidence of rodents

Store scoops properly

Dirty vents in walk-in cooler

Holes and ceiling titles need to be fixed

Trash can in woman’s restroom needs lid

87

The Railroad Seafood Station, 1214 Chaparral

'

Violations include:



Dirty ice machine

Food not stored properly

Employees need to wear hair restraints

Handwashing stations should be used for just handwashing

No eating allowed on prep line

Unapproved jewelry should not be worn

Store wiping cloths properly

Thaw food in approved manner

Store scoop handles properly

Label bulk items