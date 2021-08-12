Seven local eateries earn perfect scores from inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven local restaurants earned perfect scores after visits from local health inspectors.

Among them include:

Baskin-Robbins, 4701 SPID.

Chick-fil-A, 4741 SPID.

Eirinis Gyros & More, 4360 Alameda.

McDonald’s, 2222 Staples.

Nolan’s Original Poorboy, 14101 Northwest.

Starbucks Coffee, 14213 Northwest.

Wienerschnitzel, 4221 Alameda.

Twenty restaurants made the A list this week with scores ranging from 99 to 90. And three others made tonight's B list.

Here's a list of all tonight's scores.

A-List

99

Cakes 2 Dy 4, 6040 SPID.

98

Papa John’s Pizza, 522 Everhart.

Subway, 711 Carancahua.

Whataburger, 2018 Staples.

97

Donut Palace, 2033 Airline.

McDonald’s, 4031 Saratoga.

The Phoenix Restaurant & Bar, 3500 Island Moorings.

96

Czech-Mex Bakery & Café, 711 Carancahua.

JB’s German Restaurant & Bakery, 4141 Staples.

93

Little Caesar’s, 1220 Airline.

Olive Garden, 5258 SPID.

Pho Tastic & Deli, 4701 SPID.

Pizza Hut, 4001 Saratoga.

92

Jack in the Box, 10602 I-37.

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 5017 Saratoga.

Smoothie King, 5017 Saratoga.

91

Jersey Mike’s,14221 Northwest.

90

Angry Marlin Restaurant, 15605 SPID.

Blue Marlin Saloon, 3006 Surfside.

Taqueria El Alteno #3, 4928 Golihar.

On tonight's B list:

88

Burger King, 309 I-37.

Violations include:

Did not provide food managers/food handlers certification when asked

Label all items in refrigerator

Dirty walk-in coolers

Unapproved jewelry worn

Lids need to be dry before storing

Ice build up in walk-in freezer line

Door sweep needs to be fixed

88

Golden Crown, 6601 Everhart.

Violations include:

Do not store food tray on top of another

Do not use common towels to cover noodles

Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators

Use hand sink for hand washing only

Employees must wear effective hair restraints

Properly store wiping towels

Use scoops not bowls to dispense food

Store spoons handle up

Label all food containers

Women’s restroom door needs to be self-closing

Paper towels needed in Men’s restroom

86

La Playa Mexican Café, 7118 SPID.

Violations include:

All holes in celling and back door need to be sealed

Clean grease buildup from all food prep surfaces

Keep toxic items away from bar area