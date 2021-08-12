Seven local eateries earn perfect scores from inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven local restaurants earned perfect scores after visits from local health inspectors.
Among them include:
- Baskin-Robbins, 4701 SPID.
- Chick-fil-A, 4741 SPID.
- Eirinis Gyros & More, 4360 Alameda.
- McDonald’s, 2222 Staples.
- Nolan’s Original Poorboy, 14101 Northwest.
- Starbucks Coffee, 14213 Northwest.
- Wienerschnitzel, 4221 Alameda.
of them for keeping it clean and safe.
Twenty restaurants made the A list this week with scores ranging from 99 to 90. And three others made tonight's B list.
Here's a list of all tonight's scores.
A-List
99
- Cakes 2 Dy 4, 6040 SPID.
98
- Papa John’s Pizza, 522 Everhart.
- Subway, 711 Carancahua.
- Whataburger, 2018 Staples.
97
- Donut Palace, 2033 Airline.
- McDonald’s, 4031 Saratoga.
- The Phoenix Restaurant & Bar, 3500 Island Moorings.
96
- Czech-Mex Bakery & Café, 711 Carancahua.
- JB’s German Restaurant & Bakery, 4141 Staples.
93
- Little Caesar’s, 1220 Airline.
- Olive Garden, 5258 SPID.
- Pho Tastic & Deli, 4701 SPID.
- Pizza Hut, 4001 Saratoga.
92
- Jack in the Box, 10602 I-37.
- Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 5017 Saratoga.
- Smoothie King, 5017 Saratoga.
91
- Jersey Mike’s,14221 Northwest.
90
- Angry Marlin Restaurant, 15605 SPID.
- Blue Marlin Saloon, 3006 Surfside.
- Taqueria El Alteno #3, 4928 Golihar.
On tonight's B list:
88
Burger King, 309 I-37.
Violations include:
- Did not provide food managers/food handlers certification when asked
- Label all items in refrigerator
- Dirty walk-in coolers
- Unapproved jewelry worn
- Lids need to be dry before storing
- Ice build up in walk-in freezer line
- Door sweep needs to be fixed
88
Golden Crown, 6601 Everhart.
Violations include:
- Do not store food tray on top of another
- Do not use common towels to cover noodles
- Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators
- Use hand sink for hand washing only
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- Properly store wiping towels
- Use scoops not bowls to dispense food
- Store spoons handle up
- Label all food containers
- Women’s restroom door needs to be self-closing
- Paper towels needed in Men’s restroom
86
La Playa Mexican Café, 7118 SPID.
Violations include:
- All holes in celling and back door need to be sealed
- Clean grease buildup from all food prep surfaces
- Keep toxic items away from bar area
- Provide food handlers permits