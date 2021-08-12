Watch
Seven local eateries earn perfect scores from inspectors

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven local restaurants earned perfect scores after visits from local health inspectors.

Among them include:

  • Baskin-Robbins, 4701 SPID.
  • Chick-fil-A, 4741 SPID.
  • Eirinis Gyros & More, 4360 Alameda.
  • McDonald’s, 2222 Staples.
  • Nolan’s Original Poorboy, 14101 Northwest.
  • Starbucks Coffee, 14213 Northwest.
  • Wienerschnitzel, 4221 Alameda.

Twenty restaurants made the A list this week with scores ranging from 99 to 90. And three others made tonight's B list.

Here's a list of all tonight's scores.

A-List

99

  • Cakes 2 Dy 4, 6040 SPID.

98

  • Papa John’s Pizza, 522 Everhart.
  • Subway, 711 Carancahua.
  • Whataburger, 2018 Staples.

97

  • Donut Palace, 2033 Airline.
  • McDonald’s, 4031 Saratoga.
  • The Phoenix Restaurant & Bar, 3500 Island Moorings.

96

  • Czech-Mex Bakery & Café, 711 Carancahua.
  • JB’s German Restaurant & Bakery, 4141 Staples.

93

  • Little Caesar’s, 1220 Airline.
  • Olive Garden, 5258 SPID.
  • Pho Tastic & Deli, 4701 SPID.
  • Pizza Hut, 4001 Saratoga.

92

  • Jack in the Box, 10602 I-37.
  • Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 5017 Saratoga.
  • Smoothie King, 5017 Saratoga.

91

  • Jersey Mike’s,14221 Northwest.

90

  • Angry Marlin Restaurant, 15605 SPID.
  • Blue Marlin Saloon, 3006 Surfside.
  • Taqueria El Alteno #3, 4928 Golihar.

On tonight's B list:

88

Burger King, 309 I-37.

Violations include:

  • Did not provide food managers/food handlers certification when asked
  • Label all items in refrigerator
  • Dirty walk-in coolers
  • Unapproved jewelry worn
  • Lids need to be dry before storing
  • Ice build up in walk-in freezer line
  • Door sweep needs to be fixed

88

Golden Crown, 6601 Everhart.

Violations include:

  • Do not store food tray on top of another
  • Do not use common towels to cover noodles
  • Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators
  • Use hand sink for hand washing only
  • Employees must wear effective hair restraints
  • Properly store wiping towels
  • Use scoops not bowls to dispense food
  • Store spoons handle up
  • Label all food containers
  • Women’s restroom door needs to be self-closing
  • Paper towels needed in Men’s restroom

86

La Playa Mexican Café, 7118 SPID.

Violations include:

  • All holes in celling and back door need to be sealed
  • Clean grease buildup from all food prep surfaces
  • Keep toxic items away from bar area
  • Provide food handlers permits
