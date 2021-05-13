Nueces County Jail and Annex scores on Kitchen Cops B List

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andrew Liscano brings you the latest health inspection reports on your favorite local restaurants on this week's Kitchen Cops.

Marble Slab Creamery, Hanaya Poke, and Grub Burger Bar in the shopping center on Staples between SPID and

Mc Ardle are among nine businesses earning perfect scores from county health inspectors this week.

This is the sixth time Marble Slab has been honored for keeping it clean.

Head south on Staples, at Bonner, and you'll find Ora's Kitchen earned a perfect score. They specialize in serving Latin food.

Then on Alameda and Weber, you'll find Phat Keto being honored.

Congratulations to all for keeping it clean and safe for their customers.

There are 27 businesses on tonight's A list with scores ranging from 99 to 91.

There are six places on tonight's B list with scores ranging from 89 to 84.

Inspectors found eight violations at the Nueces County Jail, among them, food surfaces not sanitized, giving them a score of 88.

The jail annex had seven violations and earned a score of 87. Inspectors said employees must wash their hands and get new gloves after touching contaminated surfaces.

Chief of Jail Administration Daniel Perez says the kitchens at both facilities are handled by a private contractor.

They've been made aware of the violations, and are addressing them.

Here's a full list of this week's scores:

Perfect Scores

--------------------



Dulcerias Pinkis located at 2308 Horne

Grub Burger Bar located at 4902 Staples

Hanaya Poke located at 4938 Staples

Little Caesar’s located at 4208 Ayers

Marble Slab Creamery located at 4938 Staples

Ora’s Kitchen located at 5433 Staples

Phat Keto located at 3741 Alameda

Taylor Center Deli located at 3636 Alameda

Whataburger located at 4126 Staples

A-List

--------

99

---



Belleeah’s Apples & Treats located at 5433 Staples

Charley’s Philly Steaks & Wings located at 5625 Saratoga

Jackson’s Hole located at 6300 Everhart

Schlotzsky’s located at 11326 Leopard

Yola Cocina Mexicana located at 3818 Alameda

98

---



Bill Miller’s Bar-B-Que located at 4946 Ayers

Subway located at 4444 Kostoryz

Whataburger located at 734 Port

97

---



Subway located at 5017 Saratoga

Happy Tea located at 5433 Staples

Hawaii Poke & Ramen located at 4002 SPID

Taco Bell located at 6506 Weber

96

---



Church’s Fried Chicken located at 5149 Weber

McDonald’s located at 3211 SPID

McDonald’s located at 5560 SPID

Ramen Legend located at 4938 Staples

Sno Ball Too located at 7114 Saratoga

95

---



Church’s Fried Chicken located at 735 Lum

Jersey Mikes located at 4938 Staples

Snapka’s Drive Inn located at 4434 Weber

94

---



Corner Bakery located at 4938 Staples

New China Café located at 4110 Port

School of Science & Technology – Bayshore located at 2626 Airline

93

---



Carniceria Hidalgo located at 2702 Dunbar

92

---



Ginger Café located at 7009 Staples

Marble Slab Creamery located at 5521 Saratoga

91

---



Chicken Express located at 4633 Staples

B-List

--------

89

---



Shell’s Pasta & Seafood located at 522 Ave G

Violations include:

Dirty ice maker Clean ceiling Corroded grill shelves in coolers need to be replaced Provide food handler cards

88

---



Nueces County Jail located at 901 Leopard

Violations include:

Store hot hold foods off the ground Sanitize food surfaces Make sure handwashing is properly stocked Evidence of cockroach Personal cups need lids No unapproved jewelry should be worn Make sure pans are clean and dry prior to storing Fix leaks under dishwashing sink

87

---



Chapala Grill Mexican Restaurant located at 2330 Airline

Violations include:

Raw meat stored above cooked food and sauces All food in freezer needs to be covered securely Store chemicals away from blenders and food All leftovers in walk-in cooler needs a use by date Use hand washing sink for only washing hands Store wiping towels properly Store ice scoop properly Do not use bowls to dispense dry goods Place bar glasses on bar matting Restroom doors need to be self-closing

Nueces County Jail Annex located at 745 NPID

---------------------------------------------------------------Violations include:



Store hot hold foods off the ground Employees must wash hands and get new gloves after touching contaminated surfaces Make sure paper towels are available Service sink did not have proper amount of chlorine Contact pest control to handle flies No unapproved jewelry should be worn Fix leaks in dishwashing facilities

86

---



El Potro Mexican Restaurant located at 6085 Weber

Violations include:

Raw meat stored above cracked eggs Food in refrigerator needs to be stored six inches off of the floor Chemicals stored next to food Refrigerator not working Date and cover food in refrigerator No hot water at hand wash sink Don’t store knife between prep table and prep station refrigerator Utensil with handle needed to portion food Label bulk container of sugar

84

---



Taqueria Jalisco #2 located at 2341 Horne

Violations include: