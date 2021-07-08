Nueces Cafe, Pizza Hut rack up perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We’re the Pizza Hut in Annaville. Look what we got."
Congratulations to Lance, Gabby, Mateo, Michael, Daniel and Edward for their hard work keeping the Pizza Hut at 10702 Leopard clean and safe, and worthy of a Perfect Score from county health inspectors.
This isn’t their first one either, according to store manager Tonya Reed, who told the Kitchen Cops this store enjoyed record sales a year ago, despite the pandemic. Especially considering new safety protocols.
"It’s not like it used to be where you just come to work," Reed said. "Wash your hands and go."
Another restaurant to earn a coveted perfect score was Nueces Café at 15552 Northwest Boulevard in Calallen.
It’s their 3rd going back to 2012.
Thanks for keeping it clean and safe y’all.
There are eight businesses on the A list with scores ranging from 94 to 99.
Inspectors found eight violations at the Popeye’s in Calallen, earning them a score of 89.
Inspectors also gave Gotta Have It BBQ on Waldron Road in Flour Bluff an 89 for four violations.
Here's a complete list of this week's score:
Perfect Score
-------------------
- Nueces Café, 15552 Northwest
- Pizza Hut, 10702 Leopard
A-List
--------
99
- Cool Me Down Snocones, 14617 Northwest
97
- Guadalajara Grill, 15906 FM 624
- The Boost, 11309 Leopard
96
- Subway, 5702 Staples
- Subway, 2741 Staples
- Whataburger, 5001 Saratoga
95
- Big Daddy’s Ice Cream, 2900 Shoreline
94
- Sticky Fingers BBQ, 2865 CR 61
B- List
89
Gotta Have It Bar B Q, 1455 Waldron
Violations include:
- Refrigeration not kept at proper temperature
- The area where the food is cooked needs to be screened in
- Keep toxic items away from food
- Repair hole in ceiling
Popeye’s, 13613 Northwest
Violations include:
- Foods inside cooler must be closed and labeled
- Dirty nozzles and drink station
- Dirty tea container
- Dirty walk-in cooler
- Dirty back area
- Ants
- Sugar must be covered
- Tile in kitchen and lean behind drink station area needs repairing