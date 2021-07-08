Nueces Cafe, Pizza Hut rack up perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We’re the Pizza Hut in Annaville. Look what we got."

Congratulations to Lance, Gabby, Mateo, Michael, Daniel and Edward for their hard work keeping the Pizza Hut at 10702 Leopard clean and safe, and worthy of a Perfect Score from county health inspectors.

This isn’t their first one either, according to store manager Tonya Reed, who told the Kitchen Cops this store enjoyed record sales a year ago, despite the pandemic. Especially considering new safety protocols.

"It’s not like it used to be where you just come to work," Reed said. "Wash your hands and go."

Another restaurant to earn a coveted perfect score was Nueces Café at 15552 Northwest Boulevard in Calallen.

It’s their 3rd going back to 2012.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe y’all.

There are eight businesses on the A list with scores ranging from 94 to 99.

Inspectors found eight violations at the Popeye’s in Calallen, earning them a score of 89.

Inspectors also gave Gotta Have It BBQ on Waldron Road in Flour Bluff an 89 for four violations.

Here's a complete list of this week's score:

Perfect Score

-------------------



Nueces Café, 15552 Northwest

Pizza Hut, 10702 Leopard

A-List

--------

99



Cool Me Down Snocones, 14617 Northwest

97



Guadalajara Grill, 15906 FM 624

The Boost, 11309 Leopard

96



Subway, 5702 Staples

Subway, 2741 Staples

Whataburger, 5001 Saratoga

95



Big Daddy’s Ice Cream, 2900 Shoreline

94



Sticky Fingers BBQ, 2865 CR 61

B- List

89

Gotta Have It Bar B Q, 1455 Waldron

Violations include:



Refrigeration not kept at proper temperature

The area where the food is cooked needs to be screened in

Keep toxic items away from food

Repair hole in ceiling

Popeye’s, 13613 Northwest

Violations include:



Foods inside cooler must be closed and labeled

Dirty nozzles and drink station

Dirty tea container

Dirty walk-in cooler

Dirty back area

Ants

Sugar must be covered