No perfect scores on Kitchen Cops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Health Inspectors didn't hand out any Perfect Scores again this week on Kitchen Cops.

In fact, there are only three scores to report this week.

The Subway on the Island earned a score of 96 and is the only business on the A list.

Inspectors found 11 violations at the Hunan Express #1 at Everhart and Bonner, earning them a spot on the B list and a score of 84.

And the Hunan Express at the corner of Airline and Williams also earned a score of 84 and a spot on the B list as well.

Here's a complete list of this week's scores;

A-List

96

Subway Sandwiches, 14225 SPID

B-List

84

Hunan Express #1, 5502 Everhart

Violations include:

Containers stored on top of food

All food needs to be stored 6 inches off ground

Need to wash hands between tasks

All food in walk-in cooler needs to be dated and labeled

Towels and soap needed at hand-washing sink

Dirty cutting boards

Dirty kitchen tables

Cannot wear jewelry when handling food

Store knives properly

Dirty shelves in walk-in cooler

Light not working in walk-in freezer

84

Hunan Express #2, 5997 Williams

Violations include:

All food needs to be stored 6 inches off ground

Mold in ice bin

Do not store chemicals on top of rice

Label and date all food

Dirty equipment and cutting boards

Droppings

Nail polish should not be worn when handling food