No perfect scores in this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health Inspectors didn't find any local restaurants worthy of a perfect score of 100 in their latest reports, but they did find 17 places worthy of scores between 90-99, landing them on tonight's Kitchen Cops A list.

There are six places on the B list, which means inspectors gave them scores ranging from 83 to 89.

Here's a complete list of this week's scores:

A-List

99

Honey Baked Ham & Café, 1502 Airline.

98

Black Marlin, 258 Snapdragon.

Galaxy Froyo, 9450 SPID.

97

Agave Bar & Grill, 109 Morning Glory.

Edible Arrangements, 5702 Staples.

Reds, 258 Snapdragon.

95

Golden Corral, 5901 SPID.

Little Caesar’s, 5717 Saratoga.

93

Domino’s Pizza, 5802 Yorktown.

Jason’s Deli, 1416 Airline.

Nami Ramen, 2033 Airline.

Venetian Hot Plate, 232 Beach.

92

Macdaddy’s Family Kitchen, 118 Beach.

Taco Palenque, 5617 Saratoga.

91

Asian Café, 2233 Airline.

Cici’s Pizza, 1502 Airline.

90

Taqueria Jalisco #10, located at 2433 Cimarron.

B-List

89

Jack in the Box, 1502 Airline.

Violations include:

Egg mixture at wrong temperature

Dirty microwave

Dirty soda fountain spout

Use hand washing sink for hand washing only

Paper towels needed at hand washing sink

Gnats

Standing water around mop sink area

Men’s restroom needed attention

Toilet paper needed in Women’s restroom

88

Palmilla Beach Golf Club, 258 Snapdragon.

Violations include:

Dirty ice maker

Corroded shelves in refrigerated coolers need to be replaced

All food handlers must wear a hair restraint

Grease build up on food filters above fryers

Flies

88

Yoshi’s Japanese Cuisine, 58.98 Everhart

Violations include:

Store food 6 inches off of floor

Dishwasher at wrong sanitizing level

Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators

Droppings and roaches found

Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints

Employees must use drinking cups with lids

Do not thaw out meat at room temperature

Store ice scoop properly

Store scoop handles properly

86

Wings N' More, 6022 Sarazen

Violations include:

Walk-in cooler at wrong temperature

Store food 6 inches off of floor

Do not store raw chicken above vegetables and salad dressing

Employee used cell phone and didn’t wash hands afterwards

Do not store chemicals next to onions

Employees must use drinking cups with lids

No wristbands allowed

Properly store wiping towels

84

El Jalisciense Bar & Grill, 7114 Saratoga

Violations include:

Coolers at wrong temperature

Do not store chemicals next to food

Write a use by date on all leftover food inside refrigerator

Thermometer needed in all refrigerators

Use handwashing sink for hand washing only

Paper towels needed at handwashing sink

Employees must use drinking cups with lid

No jewelry allowed

Properly store wiping towels

Do not use bowls to dispense dry goods

Store scoop handles properly

Label all food containers

83

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 4785 Saratoga

Violations include:

Ribs holding at wrong temperature

Dirty pans

Dirty can opener

Store chemicals away from food

Label and date all leftovers in cooler

Use handwashing sink for hand washing only

Employees must wear effective hair restraints

Properly store wiping towels

Store scoop handles properly