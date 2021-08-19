No perfect scores in this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health Inspectors didn't find any local restaurants worthy of a perfect score of 100 in their latest reports, but they did find 17 places worthy of scores between 90-99, landing them on tonight's Kitchen Cops A list.
There are six places on the B list, which means inspectors gave them scores ranging from 83 to 89.
Here's a complete list of this week's scores:
A-List
99
- Honey Baked Ham & Café, 1502 Airline.
98
- Black Marlin, 258 Snapdragon.
- Galaxy Froyo, 9450 SPID.
97
- Agave Bar & Grill, 109 Morning Glory.
- Edible Arrangements, 5702 Staples.
- Reds, 258 Snapdragon.
95
- Golden Corral, 5901 SPID.
- Little Caesar’s, 5717 Saratoga.
93
- Domino’s Pizza, 5802 Yorktown.
- Jason’s Deli, 1416 Airline.
- Nami Ramen, 2033 Airline.
- Venetian Hot Plate, 232 Beach.
92
- Macdaddy’s Family Kitchen, 118 Beach.
- Taco Palenque, 5617 Saratoga.
91
- Asian Café, 2233 Airline.
- Cici’s Pizza, 1502 Airline.
90
- Taqueria Jalisco #10, located at 2433 Cimarron.
B-List
89
- Jack in the Box, 1502 Airline.
Violations include:
- Egg mixture at wrong temperature
- Dirty microwave
- Dirty soda fountain spout
- Use hand washing sink for hand washing only
- Paper towels needed at hand washing sink
- Gnats
- Standing water around mop sink area
- Men’s restroom needed attention
- Toilet paper needed in Women’s restroom
88
- Palmilla Beach Golf Club, 258 Snapdragon.
Violations include:
- Dirty ice maker
- Corroded shelves in refrigerated coolers need to be replaced
- All food handlers must wear a hair restraint
- Grease build up on food filters above fryers
- Flies
88
- Yoshi’s Japanese Cuisine, 58.98 Everhart
Violations include:
- Store food 6 inches off of floor
- Dishwasher at wrong sanitizing level
- Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators
- Droppings and roaches found
- Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints
- Employees must use drinking cups with lids
- Do not thaw out meat at room temperature
- Store ice scoop properly
- Store scoop handles properly
86
- Wings N' More, 6022 Sarazen
Violations include:
- Walk-in cooler at wrong temperature
- Store food 6 inches off of floor
- Do not store raw chicken above vegetables and salad dressing
- Employee used cell phone and didn’t wash hands afterwards
- Do not store chemicals next to onions
- Employees must use drinking cups with lids
- No wristbands allowed
- Properly store wiping towels
84
- El Jalisciense Bar & Grill, 7114 Saratoga
Violations include:
- Coolers at wrong temperature
- Do not store chemicals next to food
- Write a use by date on all leftover food inside refrigerator
- Thermometer needed in all refrigerators
- Use handwashing sink for hand washing only
- Paper towels needed at handwashing sink
- Employees must use drinking cups with lid
- No jewelry allowed
- Properly store wiping towels
- Do not use bowls to dispense dry goods
- Store scoop handles properly
- Label all food containers
83
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 4785 Saratoga
Violations include:
- Ribs holding at wrong temperature
- Dirty pans
- Dirty can opener
- Store chemicals away from food
- Label and date all leftovers in cooler
- Use handwashing sink for hand washing only
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- Properly store wiping towels
- Store scoop handles properly
- Label all food in containers