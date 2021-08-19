Watch
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

No perfect scores in this week's Kitchen Cops report

items.[0].videoTitle
Health Inspectors didn't find any local restaurants worthy of a perfect score of 100 in their latest reports, but they did find 17 places worthy of scores between 90-99, landing them on tonight's Kitchen Cops A list.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:26 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:03:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health Inspectors didn't find any local restaurants worthy of a perfect score of 100 in their latest reports, but they did find 17 places worthy of scores between 90-99, landing them on tonight's Kitchen Cops A list.

There are six places on the B list, which means inspectors gave them scores ranging from 83 to 89.

Here's a complete list of this week's scores:

A-List

99

  • Honey Baked Ham & Café, 1502 Airline.

98

  • Black Marlin, 258 Snapdragon.
  • Galaxy Froyo, 9450 SPID.

97

  • Agave Bar & Grill, 109 Morning Glory.
  • Edible Arrangements, 5702 Staples.
  • Reds, 258 Snapdragon.

95

  • Golden Corral, 5901 SPID.
  • Little Caesar’s, 5717 Saratoga.

93

  • Domino’s Pizza, 5802 Yorktown.
  • Jason’s Deli, 1416 Airline.
  • Nami Ramen, 2033 Airline.
  • Venetian Hot Plate, 232 Beach.

92

  • Macdaddy’s Family Kitchen, 118 Beach.
  • Taco Palenque, 5617 Saratoga.

91

  • Asian Café, 2233 Airline.
  • Cici’s Pizza, 1502 Airline.

90

  • Taqueria Jalisco #10, located at 2433 Cimarron.

B-List

89

  • Jack in the Box, 1502 Airline.

Violations include:

  • Egg mixture at wrong temperature
  • Dirty microwave
    • Dirty soda fountain spout
  • Use hand washing sink for hand washing only
  • Paper towels needed at hand washing sink
  • Gnats
  • Standing water around mop sink area
  • Men’s restroom needed attention
  • Toilet paper needed in Women’s restroom

88

  • Palmilla Beach Golf Club, 258 Snapdragon.

Violations include:

  • Dirty ice maker
  • Corroded shelves in refrigerated coolers need to be replaced
  • All food handlers must wear a hair restraint
  • Grease build up on food filters above fryers
  • Flies

88

  • Yoshi’s Japanese Cuisine, 58.98 Everhart

Violations include:

  • Store food 6 inches off of floor
  • Dishwasher at wrong sanitizing level
  • Visible thermometer needed in all refrigerators
  • Droppings and roaches found
  • Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints
  • Employees must use drinking cups with lids
  • Do not thaw out meat at room temperature
  • Store ice scoop properly
  • Store scoop handles properly

86

  • Wings N' More, 6022 Sarazen

Violations include:

  • Walk-in cooler at wrong temperature
  • Store food 6 inches off of floor
  • Do not store raw chicken above vegetables and salad dressing
  • Employee used cell phone and didn’t wash hands afterwards
  • Do not store chemicals next to onions
  • Employees must use drinking cups with lids
  • No wristbands allowed
  • Properly store wiping towels

84

  • El Jalisciense Bar & Grill, 7114 Saratoga

Violations include:

  • Coolers at wrong temperature
  • Do not store chemicals next to food
  • Write a use by date on all leftover food inside refrigerator
  • Thermometer needed in all refrigerators
  • Use handwashing sink for hand washing only
  • Paper towels needed at handwashing sink
  • Employees must use drinking cups with lid
  • No jewelry allowed
  • Properly store wiping towels
  • Do not use bowls to dispense dry goods
  • Store scoop handles properly
  • Label all food containers

83

  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 4785 Saratoga

Violations include:

  • Ribs holding at wrong temperature
  • Dirty pans
  • Dirty can opener
  • Store chemicals away from food
  • Label and date all leftovers in cooler
  • Use handwashing sink for hand washing only
  • Employees must wear effective hair restraints
  • Properly store wiping towels
  • Store scoop handles properly
  • Label all food in containers
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education