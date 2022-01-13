Missing or expired Food Manager/Handler Cards lead to violations on Kitchen Cops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A&A Gyros on Yorktown is one of nine restaurants earning perfect scores from health inspectors this week. So did Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on SPID.

The other seven included:

Ruby Thai Kitchen on SPID

Dairy Queen on Saratoga

Papa Murphy's Pizza on Saratoga

Snapka's on Weber

Southern Charm Home Cookin' on Rand Morgan

Taco Bell on Everhart

Taco Bell on Waldron in Flour Bluff

Thanks for keeping it clean y'all.

There are 42 places on this week's A list with scores in the 90's, and six places on the B list with scores in the 80's. There is one restaurant on the C list.

Inspectors found 12 violations at the Boat N' Net on Kostoryz and gave them a score of 79. One of the violations was all employees need food handler cards.

At Little Caesar's on 2744 Staples, all employees have two weeks to get food handler certificates current. At Nuevo Cafe on Ayers, employees with food manager certificates were needed on site, and all employees need current food handler certifications. Additionally, at Santa Rosa Mexican Restaurant on Staples, an employee with a food manager certification was needed on site.

Jennifer Richter with the City-County Health Department tells the Kitchen Cops that the food handler certifications require a two hour online class on general food safety, and it has to be renewed every two years.

The food manager certification course can be taken online or at Del Mar College, followed by a state certified exam. Once you pass, you register with the health department. Your certification is good for five years.

Richter adds that the health department does this for educational purposes, not disciplinary.

Here's a complete list of all this week's scores:

Perfect Scores

———————



A&A Gyros & More located at 6314 Yorktown

Dairy Queen located at 6169 Saratoga

Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 5017 Saratoga

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers located at 5425 SPID

Ruby Thai Kitchen located at 5488 SPID

Snapka’s Drive Inn located at 4434 Weber

Southern Charm Home Cookin’ located at 2426 Rand Morgan

Taco Bell located at 5530 Everhart

Taco Bell located at 1217 Waldron

A-List

———

99

—-



Asian Café located at 2233 Airline

Chicken Express located at 3014 Cimarron

Pete’s Chicken N More located at 6502 Yorktown

Popeye’s located at 6829 SPID

Subway located at 4128 Staples

Subway located at 4101 Hwy 77

Whataburger located at 6817 SPID

98

—-



McDonald’s located at 2222 Staples

Panda Express located at 6153 Saratoga

Taco Bell located at 1501 Nile

97

—-



Dairy Queen located at Bypass 77 & Main

Peoples Restaurant located at 9738 Up River

Seaside Café located at 169 Seaside

Sufi Kabob located at 7150 SPID

Surfing Crab located at 5057 SPID

Whataburger located at 510 Texan Trail

Yalee’s Asian Bistro located at 5649 Saratoga

96

—-



Burger King located at 6610 Saratoga

Chapala Grill Mexican Restaurant located at 2330 Airline

Pizza Hut located at 4101 Hwy 77

Dylan’s Pizza located at 128 Market

Texas Roadhouse located at 2029 SPID

95

—-



Brewster’s Street Ice House – Southside located at 5550 Holly

Granny Hot Tamales located at 2033 Airline

Las Espuelas located at 1620 SPID

Sarku Japan located at 5488 SPID

Surfing Crab located at 6418 Staples

94

—-



Domino’s Pizza located at 1620 SPID

Mo Meaux’s Kitchen located at 1933 SPID

Wing Stop located at 4101 Hwy 77

Z-Counter located at 1220 Airline

93

—-



Steak N Shake located at 5488 SPID

92

—-



Domino’s Pizza located at 2714 Staples

My Favorite Muffin located at 3264 Alameda

Trout Street Bar & Grill located at 104 Cotter

Villa Pizza located at 5488 SPID

91

—-



Linda’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4033 Gollihar

McDonald’s located at 1610 SPID

90

—-



Church’s Chicken located at 10101 SPID

Cici’s Pizza located at 4101 Hwy 77

La Playa Mexican Restaurant located at 5017 Saratoga

Los Altos del Jalisco #2 located at 6301 I-37

B-List

———

89

—-



Little Caesar’s located at 2744 Staples

Violations include:

Make sure pans are clean before use All employees have two weeks to get food handler’s certificates current Label and date all food Dirty reach-in refrigerators and food prep area Make sure sanitizer is at appropriate level

89

—-



Nuevo Café located at 1124 Ayers



Violations include:



Meat at wrong temperature Employee with food manager certificate needed on site All employees need current food handlers certification Employees need to wear effective hair restraints and no unapproved jewelry Sinks are being used properly Properly store wiping cloths Replace faucets at sinks

88

—-



Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine located at 2033 Airline

Violations include:

Chicken stored under hand washing sink Broccoli & carrots not stored properly Do not store raw chicken above raw beef Employees must wash hands after tasks Employees must wear effective hair restraints Properly store wiping cloths Do not thaw fish in standing water Store all scoop handles with handles up Store glasses on bar matting Label all food containers Do not use bowls to dispense food Clean walls around soda fountain

85

—-



Santa Rosa located at 2722 Staples

Violations include:

Keep perishable food at proper temperature Stack metal pans with food properly Do not store food on the floor Employees need to wash hands between tasks Employee with food manager certificate needed on site Employees need to wear effective hair and beard restraints Scoop handles should not be touching dry goods All bulk items need to be labeled

84

—-



Googly’s located at 6062 Airline

Violations include:

Chicken not stored at right temperature Do not store chicken above beef Label all spray bottles Thermometers needed in all refrigeration units Use handwashing sinks for handwashing only Paper towels needed at handwashing sink Properly store wiping cloths Store all scoop handles with handles up Do not use cups to dispense food Dirty soda nozzles

84

—-



Taqueria Jalisco located at 535 Hwy 77

Violations include:

Food at wrong temperature Do not store raw chicken above ready-to-eat food Dishwasher at wrong sanitizing level Dirty microwave Dirty ice machine Dirty bar glasses Use-by date need on all food in walk-in cooler Gnats at bar Employees must use drinking cups with lids Properly store wiping cloths Do not use bowls or styrofoam cups to dispense food Refrigerator doors need repaired

C-List

79

—-



Boat N Net #2 located at 4808 Kostoryz

Violations include: