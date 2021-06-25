Low scoring restaurant on this week's Kitchen Cops report, gets new manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We begin with this week's lowest score.

Nueces County Health Inspectors found 11 violations at the La Playa Mexican Restaurant at 7118 SPID, and gave them a score of 71.

That's a 2-point improvement for the business from their May 20 score of 69.

La Playa Mexican Café located at 7118 SPID Violations include:

Refrigerators kept at wrong temperature

All holes in ceiling above food preps areas need to be sealed

Toxic items need to be kept away from food

All wastewater must drain properly

Provide valid food handlers/managers card

Replace or repair all refrigerators that are not cooling properly

Date and label all cooked food stored in refrigerators

Each cooling unit needs a thermometer

Clean all shelves and ceiling inside walk-in cooler

Seal back door

Replace all corroded counter behind bar

There was work at the restaurant done when we visited.

Bernardo Montoya, who just became manager, agreed to address the violation with the Kitchen Cops, by phone.

"I'm gonna go one-by-one on all those lists," Montoya said. "And I'll try to improve things that are not on the list, but I know that are very important."

Montoya further told us that inspectors told him they'd be back in 10 days to check on the progress being made to address the violations.

We also asked Montoya about what message low scores like this send to customers.

"As a customer, I expect improvements, and I expect to come to this place and be comfortable," he said. "And that's my concern right now."

There are two Perfect Scores tonight.

Congratulations to the Back Porch Bar on Cotter in Port Aransas for keeping it safe and clean.

Same for Scoops Frozen Yogurt at the corner of South Staples and Saratoga.

There are seven businesses on the A list, and two on the B list.

Inspectors found nine violations at Garibaldi's on Staples and gave them an 85.

Casa Vieja Jalisco on SPID had seven violations and a score of 84.

Here is the complete list of this week's restaurants and scores:

Perfect Score

------------------



Scoopz Frozen Yogurt located at 6418 Staples

The Back Porch Bar located at 132 Cotter

A-List

--------

99



Funtrackers Raceway Café located at 9605 SPID

Whataburger located at 3220 Gollihar

97

----



Burger King located at 1124 Waldron

96

---



Pho D’Noodle House located at 3403 SPID

94

---



Black Diamond Oyster Bar located at 418 NAS

Denny’s located at 2931 HWY 77

93

----

Aka Sushi Japanese Restaurant located at 415 Water

B-List

--------

85

Taqueria Garibaldi located at 200 Staples

Violations include:



Keep condiments at proper temperature

Store food to prevent contamination

Do not store raw meat above over ready to eat foods

Employees need to wash hands when switching tasks

Date and label all cooked food

No personal devices allowed on the cook prep line

Store wiping cloths properly

Thaw foods properly

Clean top vent hood

84

---

Casa Vieja Jalisco located at 9929 SPID

Violations include:



Refrigerators kept at wrong temperature

Shelves in reach-in cooler need to be replaced or repaired

Toxic items need to be kept away from food prep areas

Valid food handlers cards needed

Each cooling unit needs a thermometer

Clean residue from all ceiling vents

All food handling employees must wear hair restraints

C-List

--------

71 (last inspection was May 20, 2021 it then scored a 69)

La Playa Mexican Café located at 7118 SPID

