Kitchen Cops: two new restaurants are first-time recipients of perfect scores from health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a first for the Cookie and Crumb Bake Shop at the corner of Airline and McArdle.

Katie Nicholson just opened for business in May 2021, and this is her first perfect score from health inspectors. Continued success to Katie and her crew!

Also earning perfect scores this week, Coffee waves on Highway 361, Celsita's on the Island, and Marco's Pizza on Airline near Saratoga.

Steve Rotermund and his partners just opened for business 6 weeks ago.

Domino's Pizza on the Island and the Domino's on Waldron Road also earned 100's from inspectors.

So did Cruzy's on South Staples, where we met Luckie, one of the managers.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe y'all.

And still more perfect scores for Luther Jones Elementary and the Starbuck's at 14002 SPID.

There are 14 places in the A list with scores ranging from 99-91.

Now to the B list:

Inspectors found 6 violations at Ruby's Thai Kitchen at 5488 SPID that earned them a score of 89.

Among the violations: no current health permit, and grease build-up needs to be cleaned.

Norma'z Fruit Delights at 4737 Kostoryz had six violations and a score of 88.

Among the violations: making sure toxins are stored away from food, and gnats.

Feliz Almanacer at 4551 Violet earned a score of 87 after inspectors found seven violations, including:

Don't store raw chicken above cooked food, and, write "use by" date on all leftovers.