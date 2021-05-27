Kitchen Cops: Two local Mexican restaurants get lowest scores from county health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long list of perfect scores, along with scores in the 90's, 80's, 70's and 60's in this week's Action Ten Kitchen Cops report.

Mary Cisneros and her Edible Designs on SPID survived the pandemic and has earned a perfect Ssore from county health inspectors. It's actually the 6th time she's earned a 100 going back to 2015.

And after all she's been through over the last year, this one was in her words "over the moon".

"It meant a lot more to me this time around because having a very clean sanitized facility is more important now than ever," she told Action Ten. "And me not letting people come in during this whole time, even assured people that I was being extra cautious about their health and my health as well."

Cisneros went on to tell us she was able to survive the pandemic and stay in business by meeting customer requests on her own. There was never any doubt she would stay in business. This has been her passion for 23 years. Congratulations Mary !

Inspectors found 15 violations inside the Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Yorktown and gave them a score of 78.

Inspectors found 15 violations inside The La Playa Restaurant on SPID and gave them a score of 69.

Among the violations, the restaurant needs a valid health permit, a valid food managers permit, and food handler cards for all employees handling food.

The Kitchen Cops tried four different times to speak with the owner, Mario Martinez, but he never responded to our requests.

And a big shoutout to Pam Massad and her Cookies by Design on Alameda near Airline, for earning a 5th perfect score going back to 2015. Thanks for keeping it clean Pam!

Here's the complete list of tonight's scores:

Perfect Scores

--------------------



Cookie Bouquet located at 4709 Alameda

Edible Designs 3D Cakes located at 4535 SPID

Little Caesars located at 2744 Staples

Pizza Hut located at 4815 Staples

Sang’s Imperial Café located at 4650 Corona

Taco Bell located at 4434 Ayers

The Food Hop Drive Inn located at 1613 Staples

West Oso Elementary located at 4526 Cliff Maus

West Oso High School located at 754 Flato

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes located at 4820 Kostoryz

A-List

--------

99

----

Domino’s Pizza located at 2714 Staples

JFK Elementary located at 1102 Villarreal

Wingstop located at 4918 Ayers

98

A Bar Z Ponderosa located at 4901 Burney

Taqueria Jalisco #8 located at 5813 Weber

West Oso Junior High located at 5202 Bear

Whataburger located at 1121 Waldron

97

Burger King located at 4629 Staples

Miller’s Bar-B-Q located at 6601 Weber

Starbucks located at 4022 Saratoga

Vick’s Famous Hamburgers located at 4989 Ayers

Yardam Restaurant located at 4310 Ocean

96

Pizza Hut located at 4414 Ayers

Taqueria Express and Seafood located at 4346 Ayers

95

House of Rock located at 511 Starr

Subway located at 10529 SPID

94

Gyro Express located at 711 Carancahua

Jamba Juice located at 5425 SPID

Kanto Fipipino BBQ located at 5425 SPID

Tai Pai Café located at 711 Carancahua

Wings and More ToGo located at 6022 Sarazen

93

Subway located at 1202 Chaparral

92

San Luis on the Go located at 4726 Ayers

Yoli’s Tacos and Barbacoa located at 4222 Kostoryz

91

Crawdaddy’s Downtown located at 317 Mesquite

Wingstop located at 6313 Wooldridge

90

Janet’s Cakery located at 5880 Everhart

Taqueria Mexico Lindo located at 6601 Everhart

The Gumbo Seafood located at 5212 Weber

B-List

89





Yalee’s Asian Bistro located at 5649 Saratoga

Violations include:

Raw meat stored above vegetables or cooked food Store all food 6 inches from floor Do not store chemicals above watermelon Provide a visible thermometer inside all refrigeration Units Employees must wear effective hair restraints Do not use bowls to dispense food Repair leak in walk in cooler

88

Nano’s Taco Run located at 4722 Holly

Violations include:

Dirty ice machine Chemical spray bottles need to be labeled Date all prepared food stored in refrigerator Refrigerator missing thermometer Employee needs a hair restraint when preparing food Do not store ice scoop on top of the ice machine

Vietnam Restaurant located at 701 Water

Violations include:

Uncooked chicken at wrong temperature Store food off the floor Do not store raw meat is not above ready to eat products Label and date all items Store wiping cloths properly Do not store scoops in dry goods Fix leaks in faucets off of grill area Back door needs a sweep installed

87

Chicken Express located at 3014 Cimarron

Violations include:

Dirty soda fountain ice dispenser Store chemicals properly Soap needed at hand washing sink Employees must wear effective hair restraints, visors are not acceptable Store wiping cloths properly Store scoop handles up Women’s restroom needs attention Store new iced tea containers 6 inches from floor

86

Burger King located at 6610 Saratoga

Violations include:

Sanitizer solution too weak Store chemical sprays away from ice machine Men’s urinal not flushing Visible thermometer needed inside all refrigeration units Employees must wear effective hair restraints No jewelry allowed To-go lids need to be stored 6 inches from floor Trash can with lid needed in women’s restroom Men’s restroom needs attention

Golden Crown Inn located at 2739 Staples

Violations include:

Unused chicken needs to be in fridge Smoking over food while cooking Food needs to stored 6” off the ground Employees need to wash hands between tasks Label and date all food No eating in kitchen Store wiping cloths properly Use utensils with handles

83

Fresco located at 619 Chaparral

Violations include:

Topping and condiments need to be kept at the right temperature Ice in the bin had a scoop stored in the ice along with red particles in the ice Labeled and date all items in the cooler All coolers need thermometers Handwashing sinks should only be used for handwashing No jewelry allowed Store wiping cloths properly Clean all equipment prior to storing Label bulk goods Leak in sink needs fixed

80

Texas Flame Steakhouse located at 4535 SPID

Violations include:

Raw meat stored above bread Dirty ice machine Chemical stored next to plates No licensed food manager on duty No thermometer in refrigerator Flies in kitchen Employee drinks stored in refrigerator Employee needs a hair restraint when preparing food Store wiping cloths properly Meat thawing at room temperature Utensil with handle needed to portion food Dirty racks in refrigerator Repair back door

C-List

78

Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 6314 Yorktown

Violations include:

Eggs at wrong temperature Cooked meat at wrong temperature Dish washing machine not at proper sanitization Dirty microwaves Dirty margarita machine nozzles Dirty ice machine Store chemicals in proper location All leftovers need use by date Employees must use drinking cups with lids No jewelry allowed Store wiping cloths properly Do not thaw out meat in standing water Do not store knives between equipment Do not use bowls or Styrofoam cups to dispense food Dirty food containers

D-List

69

La Playa Mexican Café located at 7118 SPID

Violations include: