Kitchen Cops: Town & Country restaurants dominate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfection seems to be centered at the Town and Country Shopping Center on Alameda - at least in terms of scores this week from the Kitchen Cops.

Three restaurants earned perfect scores from health inspectors are within easy walking distance from one another.

They are among 10 businesses at the top of tonight's list.

In the Town and Country Shopping Center on Alameda between Robert and Everhart, sit three 3 of tonight's Perfect Score recipients.

Let's start by honoring Subway and its manager Melissa Zepeda.

It's the second time they've been honored for keeping it clean and safe.

In fact, three Subway restaurants earned Perfect scores from inspectors this week.

Just a short walk across the parking lot, you'll find Schlotzsky's.

Congratulations to Josie Villegas on her first day as a shift leader as they earn a perfect score

And want something sweet ? How about a little dessert?

Walk just a few steps down from Schlotzsky's and you'll find the Ultimate Cheesecake Bakery.

They know how to keep it clean and safe for their customers as they've been honored going back to 2015.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe for customers y'all.

Congratulations to all of tonight's Perfect score recipients.

There are 16 places on the A list with scores ranging from 98-90.

Inspectors found eight violations at Taqueria Jalisco #4 at 5322 Everhart, including meat in the refrigerator at the wrong temperature, and the dishwasher didn't have the proper sanitization level.

They wound up on the B list with a score of 85.

Here's a full list of all tonight's scores;

Perfect Scores

Fruit Creations #2, 4101 Hwy 77

Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant, 10501 Leopard

Schlotzky’s, 4218 Alameda

Subway, 4256 Alameda

Subway, 4101 Hwy 77

Subway, 4128 Staples

The Montessori School of Corpus Christi. 901 Brawner

The Rise School of Corpus Christi, 2030 Rise

Ultimate Cheesecake, 4210 Alameda

Whataburger, 4021 I-69

A-List

98



Pizza Hut, located at 4101 Hwy 77

Rigatoni’s Italian Restaurant, 10501 Leopard

Taco Bell, 5530 Everhart

Wing Stop, 4101 Hwy 77

97



Taqueria La Cabana, 10669 Leopard 96

BKK Thai Kitchen, 3850 Alameda

Whataburger, 6817 SPID 95

Bahama Buck’s, 6125 Saratoga

Dairy Queen, 6169 Saratoga

Googly’s AM PM, 4125 Staples

Subway, 6901 SPID

92

Popeye’s, 6829 SPID

Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi, 4101 I-69 91

Hester’s Café & Coffee Bar at Lamar Park, 3812 Alameda

90

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, 7601 Staples

CiCi’s Pizza, 4101 Hwy 77

B-List

85

Taqueria Jalisco #4 located at 5322 Everhart

Violations include:



Meat at wrong temperature inside refrigerator

Do not store raw beef above sauces

Wash and store knives properly

Dishwasher not at proper sanitization level

Gnats

Employees must wear effective beard restraints

Store wiping towels properly