Kitchen Cops: Town & Country restaurants dominate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfection seems to be centered at the Town and Country Shopping Center on Alameda - at least in terms of scores this week from the Kitchen Cops.
Three restaurants earned perfect scores from health inspectors are within easy walking distance from one another.
They are among 10 businesses at the top of tonight's list.
In the Town and Country Shopping Center on Alameda between Robert and Everhart, sit three 3 of tonight's Perfect Score recipients.
Let's start by honoring Subway and its manager Melissa Zepeda.
It's the second time they've been honored for keeping it clean and safe.
In fact, three Subway restaurants earned Perfect scores from inspectors this week.
Just a short walk across the parking lot, you'll find Schlotzsky's.
Congratulations to Josie Villegas on her first day as a shift leader as they earn a perfect score
And want something sweet ? How about a little dessert?
Walk just a few steps down from Schlotzsky's and you'll find the Ultimate Cheesecake Bakery.
They know how to keep it clean and safe for their customers as they've been honored going back to 2015.
Thanks for keeping it clean and safe for customers y'all.
Congratulations to all of tonight's Perfect score recipients.
There are 16 places on the A list with scores ranging from 98-90.
Inspectors found eight violations at Taqueria Jalisco #4 at 5322 Everhart, including meat in the refrigerator at the wrong temperature, and the dishwasher didn't have the proper sanitization level.
They wound up on the B list with a score of 85.
Here's a full list of all tonight's scores;
Perfect Scores
- Fruit Creations #2, 4101 Hwy 77
- Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant, 10501 Leopard
- Schlotzky’s, 4218 Alameda
- Subway, 4256 Alameda
- Subway, 4101 Hwy 77
- Subway, 4128 Staples
- The Montessori School of Corpus Christi. 901 Brawner
- The Rise School of Corpus Christi, 2030 Rise
- Ultimate Cheesecake, 4210 Alameda
- Whataburger, 4021 I-69
A-List
98
- Pizza Hut, located at 4101 Hwy 77
- Rigatoni’s Italian Restaurant, 10501 Leopard
- Taco Bell, 5530 Everhart
- Wing Stop, 4101 Hwy 77
97
- Taqueria La Cabana, 10669 Leopard 96
- BKK Thai Kitchen, 3850 Alameda
- Whataburger, 6817 SPID 95
- Bahama Buck’s, 6125 Saratoga
- Dairy Queen, 6169 Saratoga
- Googly’s AM PM, 4125 Staples
- Subway, 6901 SPID
92
- Popeye’s, 6829 SPID
- Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi, 4101 I-69 91
- Hester’s Café & Coffee Bar at Lamar Park, 3812 Alameda
90
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, 7601 Staples
- CiCi’s Pizza, 4101 Hwy 77
B-List
85
Taqueria Jalisco #4 located at 5322 Everhart
Violations include:
- Meat at wrong temperature inside refrigerator
- Do not store raw beef above sauces
- Wash and store knives properly
- Dishwasher not at proper sanitization level
- Gnats
- Employees must wear effective beard restraints
- Store wiping towels properly
- Do not thaw meat at room temperature