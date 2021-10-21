Kitchen Cops: three perfect scores, 16 on 'A' list, 3 B's, and a score of 77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this week's Kitchen Cops report we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

There are three places that have earned Perfect Scores from health inspectors this week. Let's begin with the crew at the McDonald's at Kostoryz and SPID. Congratulations y'all!

Also earning 100's this week, Smokey Rooster Bar & Grill on Kostoryz. Juan Araiza has been in the restaurant business a long time and just opened this place in August, and has already earned a Perfect Score. Way to go Juan and crew!

And congratulations as well to the cafeteria crew at Dawson Elementary on Sanders. Thank you for keeping it clean and safe for the kids.

There are 16 places that received scores in the 90's landing them on this week's A list.

Schlotzsky's on Weber, Fuddruckers on SPID, Stingers Coffee on Airline, and Whataburger on Saratoga all received 99's from inspectors.

Panjo's Pizza Parlor on Airline tops this week's B list with a score of 89. Inspectors found 12 violations including gnats and roaches.

Peter Piper Pizza on Saratoga had two violations and a score of 88.

Eight violations were found inside Luby's on Saratoga. They included gnats and roaches. They received a score of 85.

Inspectors found 13 violations at the Ol' Steakhouse on Avalon, including flies in the kitchen. They earned a score of 77.

We spoke with Andrew, one of the managers, who explained the inspection took place immediately following their lunch rush and while deliveries were being made. He assured us the violations were being addressed.

Here is a complete list of this week's scores:

Perfect Scores

———————



Dawson Elementary School located at 6821 Sanders

McDonald’s located at 3211 SPID

Smokey Rooster Bar & Grill located at 6122 Kostoryz

A-List

———

99



Fuddruckers located at 1949 SPID

Schlotzsky’s located at 5805 Weber

Stingers Coffee located at 1304 Airline

Whataburger located at 6241 Saratoga

97

—-



Outback Steakhouse located at 4221 SPID

96

—-



Shipley Donuts located at 1722 Rodd Field

95

—-



Taco Bell located at 5821 Saratoga

94

—-



McDonald’s located at 1522 Rodd Field

Pavani Authentic South Indian Cuisine located at 3206 Tiger

93

—-



Jalisco Grill located at 1813 Ennis Joslin

92

—-



Café Italia located at 4117 Staples

Dairy Queen of Port Aransas located at 307 Cotter

Hooters located at 4551 SPID

91

—-



IHOP located at 5202 SPID

90

—-



Buffalo Wild Wings located at 2001 SPID

Popeye’s located at 6141 Saratoga

B-List

———

89

—-



Panjo’s Pizza Palor located at 1320 Airline

Violations include:

Remove peeling paint from wall above food prep areas Dirty walk-in cooler Dirty ceilings & vents above food prep area Bad odor in rear behind walk-in cooler Dirty space fan Repair broken countertops Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing Gnats Roaches No jewelry allowed Properly store wiping towels Dirty dough prep room

88

—-



Peter Piper Pizza located at 6193 Saratoga

Violations include:

Pizza on buffet line at wrong temperature Do not store chemical spray bottles pointing towards prep area

85

—-



Luby’s Cafeteria located at 5737 Saratoga

Violations include:

Meat walk-in cooler at wrong temperature All food should be stored 6 inches off the floor in freezer Dirty ice machine All refrigerators need thermometers Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing Roaches Gnats Replace missing kitchen floor titles

C-List

77

—-

Violations include: