Kitchen Cops: Thousands flocking to one of Corpus Christi's newest restaurants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's low scores for Kitchen Cops -

City/County Health Department Inspectors found 10 violations at La Mexicana Bakery and Tortilla Factory at 6337 SPID, and gave them a score of 83. Among the violations, they must renew their health permit immediately and employees must have valid food handler permits.

Also on this week's B list, which means inspectors gave the establishment a score in the 80's, Iced Cube at 5017 Saratoga Blvd. This business was given a score of 89 with six violations. Among them, a certified food manager must always be on duty, and, they also need to renew their health permit immediately.

Linda's Mexican Restaurant at 4033 Gollihar St. received a score of 88, including eight violations, which include the kitchen walls and inside the microwave need to be cleaned.

All coolers and freezers also must have working thermometers.

There are 25 businesses on the A list, which means inspectors gave them scores in the 90's.

Inspectors did hand out seven perfect scores to:

Bishop Jr. High School

717 Badger Ln.

Latino Market

2033 Airline Rd.

Mi Mundo Daycare

1617 Paul Jones Ave.

Taqueria Le Charly

3002 S. Port Ave.

McDonalds

2222 S. Staples St.

SUBWAY

4126 Ayers St.

Also earning its first perfect score, the Cheesecake Factory at La Palmera Mall.

Kitchen Cops visited them to drop off their perfect score sticker and met general manger Gavin Otsuka, who said since they opened during the Christmas holidays, they are averaging 10,000 customers per week. Congratulations!