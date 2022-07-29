Watch Now
Kitchen Cops ,Six perfect scores

Kitchen Cops 6 perfect scores
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:03:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PERFECT SCORES:

  • Dave & Busters- LA Palmera Mall
  • New York Pizza to Go -14225 SPID (The Island)
  • Polar Bear Rolling Ice cream - 6410 Weber
  • Storybook School - 5333 York Town
  • The Vibe- 2033 AIRLINE

A LIST:

99

  • Postres Lily- - 2833 SPID
  • Starbucks-- The Island

98

  • Texas Roadhouse- 2029 SPID
  • Subway- 10529 SPID
  • Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery-14829 SPID
  • Yeti- 2033 Airline
  • Fresh Donut -1216 Waldron Rd.

96

  • Topsy Krett BBQ- 4709 Kostoryz
  • Politics- 7426 S. Staples

95

  • Buffalo Wild Wings -2001 SPID

94

  • 501 Machine -2833 SPID
  • Pretzelmaker -La Palmera Mall

91

  • Hangout Ramen & Bar-13919 SPID
