Kitchen Cops ,Six perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PERFECT SCORES:
- Dave & Busters- LA Palmera Mall
- New York Pizza to Go -14225 SPID (The Island)
- Polar Bear Rolling Ice cream - 6410 Weber
- Storybook School - 5333 York Town
- The Vibe- 2033 AIRLINE
A LIST:
99
- Postres Lily- - 2833 SPID
- Starbucks-- The Island
98
- Texas Roadhouse- 2029 SPID
- Subway- 10529 SPID
- Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery-14829 SPID
- Yeti- 2033 Airline
- Fresh Donut -1216 Waldron Rd.
96
- Topsy Krett BBQ- 4709 Kostoryz
- Politics- 7426 S. Staples
95
- Buffalo Wild Wings -2001 SPID
94
- 501 Machine -2833 SPID
- Pretzelmaker -La Palmera Mall
91
- Hangout Ramen & Bar-13919 SPID