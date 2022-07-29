Kitchen Cops ,Six perfect scores

Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 28, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PERFECT SCORES: Dave & Busters- LA Palmera Mall

New York Pizza to Go -14225 SPID (The Island)

Polar Bear Rolling Ice cream - 6410 Weber

Storybook School - 5333 York Town

The Vibe- 2033 AIRLINE A LIST: 99

Postres Lily- - 2833 SPID

Starbucks-- The Island

98

Texas Roadhouse- 2029 SPID

Subway- 10529 SPID

Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery-14829 SPID

Yeti- 2033 Airline

Fresh Donut -1216 Waldron Rd. 96 Topsy Krett BBQ- 4709 Kostoryz

Politics- 7426 S. Staples 95

Buffalo Wild Wings -2001 SPID 94

501 Machine -2833 SPID Pretzelmaker -La Palmera Mall 91

Hangout Ramen & Bar-13919 SPID

