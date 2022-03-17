Kitchen Cops: Six CCISD campuses earn perfect scores from health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 26 locations on this week's A list, and six perfect scores, with all of them being CCISD campuses. Two locations made it on the B list, and one on the C list.
We begin with the Hunan Express on Everhart.
They were cited for 11 violations in their March 8 inspection, earning them a spot on the 'C' list with a score of 77.
Among the violations were the hand washing sink not being operable. We spoke with one of the managers, Jesse Uvalle, who told us they have taken corrective action and are awaiting a re-inspection.
When we went to the location, we found many boxes stacked on top of one another.
Uvalle told us they have to order as much product as they can, when they can, due to supply chain backlog.
It should be noted that this particular Hunan location has averaged a score of 90 going back to 2014.
The six perfect scores this week were all CCISD campuses. They are listed below.
They're all on Spring Break this week. Congratulations y'all! Thanks for keeping it clean and safe!
Here's a complete list of this week's scores:
Perfect Scores
————————-
- Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd.
- Carroll High School
5301 Weber Rd.
- Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron Blvd.
- School of Science and Technology Elementary
6633 Evans Rd.
- School of Science and Technology High School
6633 Evans Rd.
- Windsor Park Elementary
4545 S. Alameda
A List
———
99
—-
- Pupuseria y Antojitos Salvadorenos
3002 S. Port Ave.
98
—-
- Wing Stop #50
5821 Weber Rd.
- Gates Donut Shop
4417 S. Alameda
- Fitrition Planet
5230 Kostoryz Rd.
- Carroll HS concession stand
5301 Weber Rd.
- Pier 99
2822 N. Shoreline
97
—-
- Turkey Shack & More
4527 Kostryz
- Snoopy's Pier
13313 SPID
- Nueces County Jail Annex
745 SPID
- Little Manila House Lumpia
2124 Waldron Rd.
- El Buen Amaya #2
3154 Morgan
- Doc's Seafood & Steaks
13309 SPID
- Banquete High School
5436 Bulldog Lane
96
—-
- Taqueria Acapulo
1133 Airline
95
—-
- Banda's
2751 S. Port
- Subway
2743 Airline
94
—-
- Hawaii Poke and Ramen
5521 Saratoga
- La Isla Mexican Restaurant
14237 SPID
- La Palma Mexican Restaurant
15326 SPID
- Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart Rd.
93
—-
- Dairy Queen
5002 Greenwood Dr.
- Popeye's
5009 Greenwood Dr.
92
—-
- Montana Mike's
6542 S. Staples
91
—-
- Banquete Elementary School
4339 Fourth St.
- Enrique's Restaurant
5230 Kostoryz
B List
———
89
—-
- El Taco Riendo
3250 Morgan
88
—-
- Las Milpas #2
901 Navigation
C List
———
77
—-
- Hunan Express
5502 Everhart Rd.
11 violations
——————
- Need proper cooling time and temperature
- Products on to go prep line are not holding at 135 degrees.
- Do not store containers of cooked chicken one on top of the other.
- Wiping towel solution is too strong.
- Employees must wash hands after handling different tasks.
- Write a use by date on all previously cooked food in walk in cooler.
- Hand washing sink is not operable. Repair immediately!
- Store wiping towels in proper place in a sanitizing solution or in the dirty towel container.
- Label all food containers as to contents.
- Clean outer part of food containers.
- Clean storage area and behind stored food products. Clean grease buildup behind equipment.