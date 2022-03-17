Kitchen Cops: Six CCISD campuses earn perfect scores from health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 26 locations on this week's A list, and six perfect scores, with all of them being CCISD campuses. Two locations made it on the B list, and one on the C list.

We begin with the Hunan Express on Everhart.

They were cited for 11 violations in their March 8 inspection, earning them a spot on the 'C' list with a score of 77.

Among the violations were the hand washing sink not being operable. We spoke with one of the managers, Jesse Uvalle, who told us they have taken corrective action and are awaiting a re-inspection.

When we went to the location, we found many boxes stacked on top of one another.

Uvalle told us they have to order as much product as they can, when they can, due to supply chain backlog.

It should be noted that this particular Hunan location has averaged a score of 90 going back to 2014.

The six perfect scores this week were all CCISD campuses. They are listed below.

Gloria Hicks Elementary on McArdle

Carroll High School on Weber

Mireles Elementary on Cimarron

School of Science and Technology Elementary

School of Science and Technology High School

Windsor Park Elementary on Alameda

They're all on Spring Break this week. Congratulations y'all! Thanks for keeping it clean and safe!

Here's a complete list of this week's scores:

Perfect Scores

————————-

Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle Rd.

Carroll High School

5301 Weber Rd.

Mireles Elementary

7658 Cimarron Blvd.

School of Science and Technology Elementary

6633 Evans Rd.

School of Science and Technology High School

6633 Evans Rd.

Windsor Park Elementary

4545 S. Alameda

A List

———

99

—-



Pupuseria y Antojitos Salvadorenos

3002 S. Port Ave.

98

—-

Wing Stop #50

5821 Weber Rd.

Gates Donut Shop

4417 S. Alameda

Fitrition Planet

5230 Kostoryz Rd.

Carroll HS concession stand

5301 Weber Rd.



Pier 99

2822 N. Shoreline

97

—-

Turkey Shack & More

4527 Kostryz

Snoopy's Pier

13313 SPID

Nueces County Jail Annex

745 SPID

Little Manila House Lumpia

2124 Waldron Rd.

El Buen Amaya #2

3154 Morgan

Doc's Seafood & Steaks

13309 SPID



Banquete High School

5436 Bulldog Lane

96

—-

Taqueria Acapulo

1133 Airline

95

—-

Banda's

2751 S. Port

Subway

2743 Airline

94

—-

Hawaii Poke and Ramen

5521 Saratoga

La Isla Mexican Restaurant

14237 SPID

La Palma Mexican Restaurant

15326 SPID

Taqueria Jalisco #4

5322 Everhart Rd.

93

—-

Dairy Queen

5002 Greenwood Dr.



Popeye's

5009 Greenwood Dr.

92

—-

Montana Mike's

6542 S. Staples

91

—-

Banquete Elementary School

4339 Fourth St.

Enrique's Restaurant

5230 Kostoryz

B List

———

89

—-

El Taco Riendo

3250 Morgan

88

—-

Las Milpas #2

901 Navigation

C List

———

77

—-

Hunan Express

5502 Everhart Rd.

11 violations

——————