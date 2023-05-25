Kitchen Cops scores week 15 through 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We begin with the low score of the week.
El Sol de Mexico #1
3511 S. Staples St.
Score of 81 with 10 violations
- Clean ceiling above food prep area
- Clean ceiling vents of heavy debris asap
- Lowest score since Sept. '16.
Also on this week's b list with a score of 84.
Casa Vieja Jalisco
6202 Yorktown Blvd.
8 violations
- Products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp
- Wash all pans thoroughly...And allow to air dry
- Never earned score in the 90's.
Taqueria Jalisco #2
2341 horne
6 violations
- Clean ice machine
- Eliminate holes in ceiling
———-
The 'A' list
99
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Ln.
98
Smoothie King
5366 McArdle Rd.
Hornsby's Seafood & Mo'
2202 Agnes St.
97
Asia Garden
10501 Leopard St.
Donut World
2317 Ayers St.
La Paletera #4
2701 Morgan Ave.
Pete's Chicken-N-More
4101 S. Port Ave.
96
Subway
3921 Saratoga Blvd.
Bron's Shaved Ice and To-Go Bar
314 E. Avenue G
95
El Mariachi
2110 Laredo St.
90
La Playa
5017 Saratoga Blvd.
Perfect scores, including campuses in 4 different area school districts.
Bishop High School
717 Badger Ln.
Bishop CISD High School
719 E. 6th St.
London Elementary School
2543 CR 33
London ISD Central Kitchen
1306 FM 43
Calallen West Intermediate School
4030 CR 69
Calallen East Elementary School
3709 Lott Ave.
Allen Elementary
1414 18th St.
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado St.
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton St.
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson St.
Navarro Headstart
120 N. 19th St.
Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67
Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly St.
Also earning a perfect score -
Champs Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd.
They offer regionally sourced grab-and-go meals. Vacuum-sealed... And ready to take home.