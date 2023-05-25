Kitchen Cops scores week 15 through 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We begin with the low score of the week.

El Sol de Mexico #1

3511 S. Staples St.

Score of 81 with 10 violations

- Clean ceiling above food prep area

- Clean ceiling vents of heavy debris asap

- Lowest score since Sept. '16.

Also on this week's b list with a score of 84.

Casa Vieja Jalisco

6202 Yorktown Blvd.

8 violations

- Products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp

- Wash all pans thoroughly...And allow to air dry

- Never earned score in the 90's.

Taqueria Jalisco #2

2341 horne

6 violations

- Clean ice machine

- Eliminate holes in ceiling

———-

The 'A' list

99

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Ln.

98

Smoothie King

5366 McArdle Rd.

Hornsby's Seafood & Mo'

2202 Agnes St.

97

Asia Garden

10501 Leopard St.

Donut World

2317 Ayers St.

La Paletera #4

2701 Morgan Ave.

Pete's Chicken-N-More

4101 S. Port Ave.

96

Subway

3921 Saratoga Blvd.

Bron's Shaved Ice and To-Go Bar

314 E. Avenue G

95

El Mariachi

2110 Laredo St.

90

La Playa

5017 Saratoga Blvd.

Perfect scores, including campuses in 4 different area school districts.

Bishop High School

717 Badger Ln.

Bishop CISD High School

719 E. 6th St.

London Elementary School

2543 CR 33

London ISD Central Kitchen

1306 FM 43

Calallen West Intermediate School

4030 CR 69

Calallen East Elementary School

3709 Lott Ave.

Allen Elementary

1414 18th St.

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado St.

Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton St.

Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson St.

Navarro Headstart

120 N. 19th St.

Petronila Elementary

2391 CR 67

Red Barn Private School

2013 Holly St.

Also earning a perfect score -

Champs Meat Market

15602 Northwest Blvd.

They offer regionally sourced grab-and-go meals. Vacuum-sealed... And ready to take home.