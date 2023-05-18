Kitchen Cops Scores for week of May 8 through 12

Posted at 4:11 PM, May 18, 2023

Perfect Scores Agua Dulce ISD cafeteria

1 Longhorn Dr. Banquette High School

5436 Bull Dog Ln. Boarri Craft Butchery

817 S. Staples St. Bright Beginnings

4634 Kostoryz Rd. Browne Middle School

4301 Schanen Blvd. Calallen Middle School

4602 Cornett Dr. Calk-Wilson Elementary School

3925 Ft. Worth St. Celsita’s

15401 SPID Crockett Elementary School

2625 belton George Evans Elementary School

1315 Comanche St. Flour Bluff ISD - Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Rd. Flour Bluff Junior High School

2505 Waldron Rd. Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle Rd. Haas Middle School

6630 McArdle Rd. Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education

3902 Morgan Ave. Richard King High School

5225 Gollihar Rd. Kostoryz Elementary School

3602 Panama Dr. Montclair Elementary School

5241 Kentner St. Most Precious Blood Catholic School cafeteria

3502 Saratoga Blvd. W.B. Ray High School

1002 Texan Trail Sanders Elementary School

4102 Republic Dr. Schanen Estates Elementary School

5717 Killarmet Dr. ------------------- The ‘A’ list 99 Emerald Beach Hotel

1102 S. Shoreline Blvd. Executive Surf Club

316 N. Chaparral St. Flour Bluff High School

2505 Waldron Rd. Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary School

1945 Gollihar Rd. John Paul II High School

3026 Saratoga Blvd. Sterling B. Martin Middle School

3502 Greenwood Dr. Portis Kountry Kitchen

615 N. Upper Broadway 98 ASZIN, LLC

2702 S. Staples St. Banquete Elementary School

Banquete, Texas Calallen High School

4205 Wildcat Dr. Subway

4126 Ayers St. 97 Mary Carroll High School

3202 Saratoga Blvd. Elliot Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron Dr. Gibson Elementary School

5723 Hampshire Rd. Harold C. Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton St. Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

1322 Leopard St. 96 Hermanos Solis #2

470 Old Robstown Rd. IHOP

2037 SPID McDonald's

3211 SPID Sufi Kabob

7150 SPID 95 Pizza Hut

4414 Ayers St. ———- The ‘B’ list 85 Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta Co.

617 N. Mesquite St. 7 violations

- gnats

- freezer not working 83 Golden Crown Inn

2739 S. Staples St. 7 violations

- repair plumbing and fixtures in bathroom

- clean and remove peeling paint in dish washing room



