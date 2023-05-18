Kitchen Cops Scores for week of May 8 through 12

Perfect Scores
Agua Dulce ISD cafeteria
1 Longhorn Dr.
Banquette High School
5436 Bull Dog Ln.
Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S. Staples St.
Bright Beginnings
4634 Kostoryz Rd.
Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen Blvd.
Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett Dr.
Calk-Wilson Elementary School
3925 Ft. Worth St.
Celsita’s
15401 SPID
Crockett Elementary School
2625 belton
George Evans Elementary School
1315 Comanche St.
Flour Bluff ISD - Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.
Flour Bluff Junior High School
2505 Waldron Rd.
Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd.
Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle Rd.
Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education
3902 Morgan Ave.
Richard King High School
5225 Gollihar Rd.
Kostoryz Elementary School
3602 Panama Dr.
Montclair Elementary School
5241 Kentner St.
Most Precious Blood Catholic School cafeteria
3502 Saratoga Blvd.
W.B. Ray High School
1002 Texan Trail
Sanders Elementary School
4102 Republic Dr.
Schanen Estates Elementary School
5717 Killarmet Dr.
The ‘A’ list
99
Emerald Beach Hotel
1102 S. Shoreline Blvd.
Executive Surf Club
316 N. Chaparral St.
Flour Bluff High School
2505 Waldron Rd.
Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary School
1945 Gollihar Rd.
John Paul II High School
3026 Saratoga Blvd.
Sterling B. Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood Dr.
Portis Kountry Kitchen
615 N. Upper Broadway
98
ASZIN, LLC
2702 S. Staples St.
Banquete Elementary School
Banquete, Texas
Calallen High School
4205 Wildcat Dr.
Subway
4126 Ayers St.
97
Mary Carroll High School
3202 Saratoga Blvd.
Elliot Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr.
Gibson Elementary School
5723 Hampshire Rd.
Harold C. Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton St.
Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
1322 Leopard St.
96
Hermanos Solis #2
470 Old Robstown Rd.
IHOP
2037 SPID
McDonald's
3211 SPID
Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID
95
Pizza Hut
4414 Ayers St.
The ‘B’ list
85
Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta Co.
617 N. Mesquite St.
7 violations
- gnats
- freezer not working
83
Golden Crown Inn
2739 S. Staples St.
7 violations
- repair plumbing and fixtures in bathroom
- clean and remove peeling paint in dish washing room