Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops Scores for week of May 8 through 12

Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:11:58-04

Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce ISD cafeteria
1 Longhorn Dr.

Banquette High School
5436 Bull Dog Ln.

Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S. Staples St.

Bright Beginnings
4634 Kostoryz Rd.

Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen Blvd.

Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett Dr.

Calk-Wilson Elementary School
3925 Ft. Worth St.

Celsita’s
15401 SPID

Crockett Elementary School
2625 belton

George Evans Elementary School
1315 Comanche St.

Flour Bluff ISD - Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.

Flour Bluff Junior High School
2505 Waldron Rd.

Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd.

Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle Rd.

Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education
3902 Morgan Ave.

Richard King High School
5225 Gollihar Rd.

Kostoryz Elementary School
3602 Panama Dr.

Montclair Elementary School
5241 Kentner St.

Most Precious Blood Catholic School cafeteria
3502 Saratoga Blvd.

W.B. Ray High School
1002 Texan Trail

Sanders Elementary School
4102 Republic Dr.

Schanen Estates Elementary School
5717 Killarmet Dr.

-------------------

The ‘A’ list

99

Emerald Beach Hotel
1102 S. Shoreline Blvd.

Executive Surf Club
316 N. Chaparral St.

Flour Bluff High School
2505 Waldron Rd.

Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary School
1945 Gollihar Rd.

John Paul II High School
3026 Saratoga Blvd.

Sterling B. Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood Dr.

Portis Kountry Kitchen
615 N. Upper Broadway

98

ASZIN, LLC
2702 S. Staples St.

Banquete Elementary School
Banquete, Texas

Calallen High School
4205 Wildcat Dr.

Subway
4126 Ayers St.

97

Mary Carroll High School
3202 Saratoga Blvd.

Elliot Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr.

Gibson Elementary School
5723 Hampshire Rd.

Harold C. Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton St.

Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
1322 Leopard St.

96

Hermanos Solis #2
470 Old Robstown Rd.

IHOP
2037 SPID

McDonald's
3211 SPID

Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID

95

Pizza Hut
4414 Ayers St.

———-

The ‘B’ list

85

Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta Co.
617 N. Mesquite St.

7 violations
- gnats
- freezer not working

83

Golden Crown Inn
2739 S. Staples St.

7 violations
- repair plumbing and fixtures in bathroom
- clean and remove peeling paint in dish washing room

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops