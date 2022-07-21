KITCHEN COPS Scores for Week of July 11-15

Perfect Scores

----------------------------

Whataburger Field:

Main Kitchen

Cotton Club

Dessert Portable

Dippin Dots

Saint Arnold

Third Base Bar

Whataburger Restaurant

Backstop Grill

Fielder's Choice

Now...here are the CCISD Cafeteria staffs keeping it clean and safe for the kids.

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande

Cunningham/South Park Middle School

2901 McArdle

Adkins Middle School

2402 Ennis Joslin

Luther Jones Elementary School

7533 Lipes

Mireles Elementary

7658 Cimarron

Travis Elementary School

3210 Churchill

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson

Enchanted Childrens Academy

6229 Kostoryz

A List

———

99

Smith Elementary

6902 Williams

98

Marco's Pizza

2821 Airline

98

Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron

97

Sanders Elementary School

4102 Republic

97

Kindercare Learning Center

6826 Everhart

97

Dippin Dots

Hurricane Alley

96

Nueces Brewing Co.

401 S. Water St.

96

Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta

617 Mesquite St.

95

Johnny's Food To Go

521 Old Robstown Rd

95

Vick's Famous Hamburgers

6734 Saratoga

95

Third Coast Park Sports & Spirits

6201 SPID

94

CC Nursing & Rehab Center

2735 Airline

93

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet

5274 S. Staples

92

P.O.E.T.S.

4825 Saratoga

91

Estrella de Jalisco

1322 Leopard

To see the names and scores...just go to our website...

kztv10.com/kitchencops