KITCHEN COPS Scores for Week of July 11-15

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 17:22:17-04

Perfect Scores
Whataburger Field:

Main Kitchen
Cotton Club
Dessert Portable
Dippin Dots
Saint Arnold
Third Base Bar
Whataburger Restaurant
Backstop Grill
Fielder's Choice

Now...here are the CCISD Cafeteria staffs keeping it clean and safe for the kids.

Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande

Cunningham/South Park Middle School
2901 McArdle

Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin

Luther Jones Elementary School
7533 Lipes

Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron

Travis Elementary School
3210 Churchill

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson

Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz

A List
99
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams

98
Marco's Pizza
2821 Airline

98
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron

97
Sanders Elementary School
4102 Republic

97
Kindercare Learning Center
6826 Everhart

97
Dippin Dots
Hurricane Alley

96
Nueces Brewing Co.
401 S. Water St.

96
Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta
617 Mesquite St.

95
Johnny's Food To Go
521 Old Robstown Rd

95
Vick's Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga

95
Third Coast Park Sports & Spirits
6201 SPID

94
CC Nursing & Rehab Center
2735 Airline

93
Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet
5274 S. Staples

92
P.O.E.T.S.
4825 Saratoga

91
Estrella de Jalisco
1322 Leopard

