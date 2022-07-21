KITCHEN COPS Scores for Week of July 11-15

Perfect Scores
Whataburger Field:
Main Kitchen
Cotton Club
Dessert Portable
Dippin Dots
Saint Arnold
Third Base Bar
Whataburger Restaurant
Backstop Grill
Fielder's Choice
Now...here are the CCISD Cafeteria staffs keeping it clean and safe for the kids.
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande
Cunningham/South Park Middle School
2901 McArdle
Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin
Luther Jones Elementary School
7533 Lipes
Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron
Travis Elementary School
3210 Churchill
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz
A List
99
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams
98
Marco's Pizza
2821 Airline
98
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron
97
Sanders Elementary School
4102 Republic
97
Kindercare Learning Center
6826 Everhart
97
Dippin Dots
Hurricane Alley
96
Nueces Brewing Co.
401 S. Water St.
96
Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta
617 Mesquite St.
95
Johnny's Food To Go
521 Old Robstown Rd
95
Vick's Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga
95
Third Coast Park Sports & Spirits
6201 SPID
94
CC Nursing & Rehab Center
2735 Airline
93
Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet
5274 S. Staples
92
P.O.E.T.S.
4825 Saratoga
91
Estrella de Jalisco
1322 Leopard
To see the names and scores...just go to our website...
kztv10.com/kitchencops