Kitchen Cops scores for week of Aug. 1-5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Perfect Scores:

Cos Way Bait and Tackle 11645 SPID

H-E-B 5801 Weber

Second Baptist Child Development Center 6701 S. Staples

Tokyo Gardens Catering 5801 Weber

Asbury United Methodist Church 7501 S. Staples

A List:

99 Dewey's Beer Garden 2302 Rodd Field Road

98 Kings Crossing Church of Christ 5901 Yorktown

98 The Coffee Muggle 1112 Morgan

97 Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship 6602 S. Staples

95 The Mess Deck 2914 Shoreline

94 Ole Cafe 4602 Leopard

94 The Martini Bar 6601 Everhart

93 Aka Sushi Japanese Restaurant 415 N. Water

B List:

89 Sing Karaoke Bar and Lounge 7114 Saratoga - 6 violations; gnats need to post 2022 health permit

89 Murdy’s 2033 Airline - 6 violations; gnats do not chill anything in ice being used for consumption

85 Subway 7602 S. Staples - 6 violations; cheese was out of temperature and melted no jewelry can be worn

