Kitchen Cops scores for week 22 through 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several Perfect scores in tonight's Kitchen Cops report. However, city/county health inspectors gave one particular local Mexican restaurant the low score of the week.

PERFECT SCORES

————————-

We paid another visit to Taylor Center Deli on South Alameda St., because it was just last year that they earned another Perfect Score from inspectors, and a sticker from the Action 10 News Kitchen Cops. So congratulations to the crew there for keeping it clean and safe.

Moody High School's Culinary Arts Program earned a Perfect Score again.

Action 10 News did a story about the class at the beginning of the school year and would like to congratulate the teacher, Donna Jones and her students for a job well done.

Citrus Bay Bistro

500 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Cookie Bouquet

4709 S Alameda St.

Driftwood Coffee Co.

4703 S. Alameda St.

Hanaya Poke

4938 S. Staples St.

Ice Cream Man Commissary

5901 Ayers St.

Jersey Mike's

4938 S. Staples St.

Latino Market

2033 Airline Rd.

Mully's Irish

621 N. Chaparral St.

Oak Park Special Emphasis School

3801 Leopard St.

Smoothie King

5858 SPID

Stir Fry

La Palmera Mall

Travis B. Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill Dr.

The 'A' list

———

Burger King

13433 Leopard St.

97

Burger King

309 IH-37

98

Burger King

3941 Crosstown Expy.

99

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

6314 Yorktown Blvd.

90

Charley's Cheesesteaks

La Palmera Mall

96

Cici's Pizza

4101 U.S. Highway 77

95

Collegiate High School

101 Baldwin Blvd.

97

Domino's

6601 Everhart Rd.

99

5 Guys Burgers & Fries

5425 SPID

96

Lei Kitchen

4037 Saratoga Blvd.

96

LongHorn Steakhouse

La Palmera Mall

McDonald's

4730 S. Alameda St.

97

Moses Menger Elementary School

2401 S. Alameda St.

Metro Elementary School of Design

1707 Ayers St.

Miller's Bar-B-Q

10305 Leopard St.

98

Moody High School Cafeteria

1818 Trojans Dr.

P.F. Chang's

La Palmera Mall

97

The 'B' list

———-

89

Koi Sushi & Hibachi

5301 Everhart Rd.

85

Vaqueros De Jalisco

The 'C' list

———-

Low score of the week goes to Vaqueros de Jalisco at 4402 Ayers St. with a 79.

Among their 12 violations:

- gnats

- flies

- roaches

- dirty ice machine

- mold build-up

- no sanitizing solution in the dishwasher

They've averaged a score of 82 in their last eight inspections.