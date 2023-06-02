Kitchen Cops scores for week 22 through 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several Perfect scores in tonight's Kitchen Cops report. However, city/county health inspectors gave one particular local Mexican restaurant the low score of the week.
PERFECT SCORES
We paid another visit to Taylor Center Deli on South Alameda St., because it was just last year that they earned another Perfect Score from inspectors, and a sticker from the Action 10 News Kitchen Cops. So congratulations to the crew there for keeping it clean and safe.
Moody High School's Culinary Arts Program earned a Perfect Score again.
Action 10 News did a story about the class at the beginning of the school year and would like to congratulate the teacher, Donna Jones and her students for a job well done.
Citrus Bay Bistro
500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda St.
Driftwood Coffee Co.
4703 S. Alameda St.
Hanaya Poke
4938 S. Staples St.
Ice Cream Man Commissary
5901 Ayers St.
Jersey Mike's
4938 S. Staples St.
Latino Market
2033 Airline Rd.
Mully's Irish
621 N. Chaparral St.
Oak Park Special Emphasis School
3801 Leopard St.
Smoothie King
5858 SPID
Stir Fry
La Palmera Mall
Travis B. Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill Dr.
The 'A' list
Burger King
13433 Leopard St.
97
Burger King
309 IH-37
98
Burger King
3941 Crosstown Expy.
99
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown Blvd.
90
Charley's Cheesesteaks
La Palmera Mall
96
Cici's Pizza
4101 U.S. Highway 77
95
Collegiate High School
101 Baldwin Blvd.
97
Domino's
6601 Everhart Rd.
99
5 Guys Burgers & Fries
5425 SPID
96
Lei Kitchen
4037 Saratoga Blvd.
96
LongHorn Steakhouse
La Palmera Mall
McDonald's
4730 S. Alameda St.
97
Moses Menger Elementary School
2401 S. Alameda St.
Metro Elementary School of Design
1707 Ayers St.
Miller's Bar-B-Q
10305 Leopard St.
98
Moody High School Cafeteria
1818 Trojans Dr.
P.F. Chang's
La Palmera Mall
97
The 'B' list
89
Koi Sushi & Hibachi
5301 Everhart Rd.
85
Vaqueros De Jalisco
The 'C' list
Low score of the week goes to Vaqueros de Jalisco at 4402 Ayers St. with a 79.
Among their 12 violations:
- gnats
- flies
- roaches
- dirty ice machine
- mold build-up
- no sanitizing solution in the dishwasher
They've averaged a score of 82 in their last eight inspections.