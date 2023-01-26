Kitchen Cops: Scores for the week of Jan. 16 - 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are scores from city county health inspectors for the week of Jan. 16 - 20.

PERFECT

---------—-

LITTLE ROOS' PRE SCHOOL ACADEMY

15109 NORTHWEST BLVD

ROMAN MAZUREK TEXACO

13901 NORTHWEST BLVD

SPEC'S

5625 SPID

ST. THERESA CHURCH

1212 LANTANA

5 ON THE 'A' LIST

————————-

98

LONDON BAR & GRILL

1290 FM 4575

97

ISLANDER'S TERIYAKI

6133 ENNIS JOSLIN

97

RASCAL'S BILLIARDS

5959 WILLIAMS

94

SNAPKA'S DRIVE-IN

4760 LEOPARD

91

K-BOB'S STEAKHOUSE

14526 NORTHWEST BLVD

