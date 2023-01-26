Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops: Scores for the week of Jan. 16 - 20

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 18:41:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are scores from city county health inspectors for the week of Jan. 16 - 20.

PERFECT

---------—-

LITTLE ROOS' PRE SCHOOL ACADEMY
15109 NORTHWEST BLVD

ROMAN MAZUREK TEXACO
13901 NORTHWEST BLVD

SPEC'S
5625 SPID

ST. THERESA CHURCH
1212 LANTANA

5 ON THE 'A' LIST
————————-

98
LONDON BAR & GRILL
1290 FM 4575

97
ISLANDER'S TERIYAKI
6133 ENNIS JOSLIN

97
RASCAL'S BILLIARDS
5959 WILLIAMS

94
SNAPKA'S DRIVE-IN
4760 LEOPARD

91
K-BOB'S STEAKHOUSE
14526 NORTHWEST BLVD

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022