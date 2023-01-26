Kitchen Cops: Scores for the week of Jan. 16 - 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are scores from city county health inspectors for the week of Jan. 16 - 20.
PERFECT
---------—-
LITTLE ROOS' PRE SCHOOL ACADEMY
15109 NORTHWEST BLVD
ROMAN MAZUREK TEXACO
13901 NORTHWEST BLVD
SPEC'S
5625 SPID
ST. THERESA CHURCH
1212 LANTANA
5 ON THE 'A' LIST
————————-
98
LONDON BAR & GRILL
1290 FM 4575
97
ISLANDER'S TERIYAKI
6133 ENNIS JOSLIN
97
RASCAL'S BILLIARDS
5959 WILLIAMS
94
SNAPKA'S DRIVE-IN
4760 LEOPARD
91
K-BOB'S STEAKHOUSE
14526 NORTHWEST BLVD