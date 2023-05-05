Kitchen Cops scores for April 17 through 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect scores
Black diamond Oyster Bar
418 Nas Drive
Club Estates Elemementary
5222 Merganser
Dawson Elem.
6821 sanders
Driscoll Elem.
315 w. Dragon
Luther Jones Elem.
7533 lipes
Mireles Elem.
7658 Cimarron
Galvan Elem.
3126 Masterson
Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run Road
Shoreline Sandwich Co.
Nueces county Courthouse
Shoreline Sandwich co.
5350 S. Staples
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID
The Brick Bar & Bites
4535 SPID
The Coffee Muggle
1112 Morgan
Our Lady of perpetual help Academy
5830 Williams
Fruit King Produce
4702 Ayers
H-E-B
4320 Alameda
Kinder Care Learning Center
4040 Acushnet
Also earning a perfect scoreCatfish Charlie's! 5830 Mc Ardle.
Our producer Jamie and her husband Marco love this place.
As the name suggests, they have fried catfish, along with shrimp, oysters, and even fried frogs legs!
You can also count on their hot hush puppies and cool tartar sauce before every meal.
On the 'A' list
99
Domino's Pizza
2602 Waldron Rd.
Pete's Chicken n'More
6502 Yorktown
Taco bell
14601 Northwest Blvd
98
Papa Murphy's pizza
5017 Saratoga
Jason's Deli
1416 Airline
Tuloso Midway Middle School
9830 la branch
Cafe Calipso
5425 SPID
Carino's Italian
1652 SPID
Ali's Cafe
2929 Norton
Chick-Fil A
13701 northwest blvd
97
Bien Merite
1336 s. Staples
House of Rock
511 starr
The Chicken Shack
11174 Up River rd
Pizza Hut
4001 saratoga
96
Bkk south side
6702 s. Staples
Herrejon's bakery
3829 crosstown expwy
Las potosinas
901 navigation
95
Big belly
3829 crosstown expwy
Bill miller bbq
4940 leopard
Lumpia house
7426 s. Staples
94
Hibachi grill & supreme buffet
5274 s. Staples
Aloha pacific island gril
6702 s. Staples
Ccisd central kitchen
4922 Westway
93
Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle
92
Angry Marlin
15605 Spid
Taqueria Mexico Lindo
6601 Everhart
Origami Japanese cuisine & sushi bar
1220 Airline
91
Feliz Amanecer
4551 violet
Dairy Queen
3606 Ayers
Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart
90
Burger Beach Hidaway
6109 Mc Ardle
La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory
'B' list'
Poet's
4825 saratoga
89
6 violations
-gnats
-thaw chicken under cold running water not standing water
Low score;
El Jalisco grill
1815 EnnisJjoslin
84
10 violations
-thaw raw chicken under running water
-don't store eggs above cooked or ready-to-eat foods
84 is the lowest score ever