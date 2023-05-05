Watch Now
Kitchen Cops scores for April 17 through 28

Posted at 10:12 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 23:18:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect scores
-----------—————
Black diamond Oyster Bar
418 Nas Drive

Club Estates Elemementary
5222 Merganser

Dawson Elem.
6821 sanders

Driscoll Elem.
315 w. Dragon

Luther Jones Elem.
7533 lipes

Mireles Elem.
7658 Cimarron

Galvan Elem.
3126 Masterson

Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run Road

Shoreline Sandwich Co.

Nueces county Courthouse

Shoreline Sandwich co.

5350 S. Staples

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID

The Brick Bar & Bites
4535 SPID

The Coffee Muggle
1112 Morgan

Our Lady of perpetual help Academy
5830 Williams

Fruit King Produce
4702 Ayers

H-E-B
4320 Alameda

Kinder Care Learning Center
4040 Acushnet

Also earning a perfect scoreCatfish Charlie's! 5830 Mc Ardle.

Our producer Jamie and her husband Marco love this place.

As the name suggests, they have fried catfish, along with shrimp, oysters, and even fried frogs legs!

You can also count on their hot hush puppies and cool tartar sauce before every meal.

On the 'A' list
-------------------
99
—-
Domino's Pizza
2602 Waldron Rd.

Pete's Chicken n'More
6502 Yorktown

Taco bell
14601 Northwest Blvd

98
—-
Papa Murphy's pizza
5017 Saratoga

Jason's Deli
1416 Airline

Tuloso Midway Middle School
9830 la branch

Cafe Calipso
5425 SPID

Carino's Italian
1652 SPID

Ali's Cafe
2929 Norton

Chick-Fil A
13701 northwest blvd

97
—-
Bien Merite
1336 s. Staples

House of Rock
511 starr

The Chicken Shack
11174 Up River rd

Pizza Hut

4001 saratoga

96

—-

Bkk south side

6702 s. Staples

Herrejon's bakery

3829 crosstown expwy

Las potosinas

901 navigation

95

—-

Big belly

3829 crosstown expwy

Bill miller bbq
4940 leopard

Lumpia house
7426 s. Staples

94

—-

Hibachi grill & supreme buffet

5274 s. Staples

Aloha pacific island gril

6702 s. Staples

Ccisd central kitchen

4922 Westway
93

—-
Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle

92

—-

Angry Marlin
15605 Spid

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

6601 Everhart
Origami Japanese cuisine & sushi bar

1220 Airline
91
—-

Feliz Amanecer
4551 violet

Dairy Queen
3606 Ayers

Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart
90
—-

Burger Beach Hidaway
6109 Mc Ardle

La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory

'B' list'

Poet's
4825 saratoga

89

6 violations
-gnats

-thaw chicken under cold running water not standing water

Low score;

El Jalisco grill

1815 EnnisJjoslin

84

10 violations

-thaw raw chicken under running water

-don't store eggs above cooked or ready-to-eat foods

84 is the lowest score ever

