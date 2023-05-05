Kitchen Cops scores for April 17 through 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect scores

Black diamond Oyster Bar

418 Nas Drive

Club Estates Elemementary

5222 Merganser

Dawson Elem.

6821 sanders

Driscoll Elem.

315 w. Dragon

Luther Jones Elem.

7533 lipes

Mireles Elem.

7658 Cimarron

Galvan Elem.

3126 Masterson

Tuloso Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run Road

Shoreline Sandwich Co.

Nueces county Courthouse

Shoreline Sandwich co.

5350 S. Staples

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

The Brick Bar & Bites

4535 SPID

The Coffee Muggle

1112 Morgan

Our Lady of perpetual help Academy

5830 Williams

Fruit King Produce

4702 Ayers

H-E-B

4320 Alameda

Kinder Care Learning Center

4040 Acushnet

Also earning a perfect scoreCatfish Charlie's! 5830 Mc Ardle.

Our producer Jamie and her husband Marco love this place.

As the name suggests, they have fried catfish, along with shrimp, oysters, and even fried frogs legs!

You can also count on their hot hush puppies and cool tartar sauce before every meal.

On the 'A' list

99

Domino's Pizza

2602 Waldron Rd.

Pete's Chicken n'More

6502 Yorktown

Taco bell

14601 Northwest Blvd

98

Papa Murphy's pizza

5017 Saratoga

Jason's Deli

1416 Airline

Tuloso Midway Middle School

9830 la branch

Cafe Calipso

5425 SPID

Carino's Italian

1652 SPID

Ali's Cafe

2929 Norton

Chick-Fil A

13701 northwest blvd

97

Bien Merite

1336 s. Staples

House of Rock

511 starr

The Chicken Shack

11174 Up River rd

Pizza Hut

4001 saratoga

96

Bkk south side

6702 s. Staples

Herrejon's bakery

3829 crosstown expwy

Las potosinas

901 navigation

95

Big belly

3829 crosstown expwy

Bill miller bbq

4940 leopard

Lumpia house

7426 s. Staples

94

Hibachi grill & supreme buffet

5274 s. Staples

Aloha pacific island gril

6702 s. Staples

Ccisd central kitchen

4922 Westway

93

Dairy Queen

5919 Mc Ardle

92

Angry Marlin

15605 Spid

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

6601 Everhart

Origami Japanese cuisine & sushi bar

1220 Airline

91

Feliz Amanecer

4551 violet

Dairy Queen

3606 Ayers

Senor Jaime's

4615 Everhart

90

Burger Beach Hidaway

6109 Mc Ardle

La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory

'B' list'

Poet's

4825 saratoga

89

6 violations

-gnats

-thaw chicken under cold running water not standing water

Low score;

El Jalisco grill

1815 EnnisJjoslin

84

10 violations

-thaw raw chicken under running water

-don't store eggs above cooked or ready-to-eat foods

84 is the lowest score ever