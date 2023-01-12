Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops Report - January 2nd thru the 6th

Popular island restaurant closed for renovations
KitchenCops.png
Action 10 News
KitchenCops.png
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 20:01:39-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

These are scores from city/county health inspectors for the first week of January 2023, January 2nd thru the 6th.

------------

Perfect Scores

Champs S. Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd

Dominos Pizza
2602 Waldron

Odyssey Early Learning Center
7201 S. Staples

Tropical Smoothie Café
7514 SPID

Whataburger
7702 SPID

------------

8 0n the 'A' list

Jack's Dinner Bell
2001 Suntide
97

Kinder Care Learning Center
4040 Acushnet
97

Pollos Asados la Frontera
3113 S. Port
97

Little Manila Lumpia House
2124 Waldron
96

Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID
95

BKK Southside
6702 S. Staples
94

Mansion Royal
8001 SPID
94

Poet's
4825 Saratoga
92

----------

The 'B' List

Cancun Mexican Restaurant
89

1023 HWY 361

5 violations:
-wash hands between tasks
-no earrings; beard guards needed in kitchen

Good n' Crisp
84

14601 SPID

11 violations:
-rat poop on raw chicken in walk-in cooler
-flies in kitchen
-cannot use rusty shelving as cutting table
-rat poop under soda machine

Kitchen Cops went to the Island to find out more about the violations at Good n' Crisp.
A sign on the door that read "CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE AND REMODELING."

The person we spoke with told me they made a decision to just shut the place down for at least 2 more weeks while they address necessary maintenance, repairs, and renovations.

A quick check of their last ten inspections shows that they averaged a score of 90.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022