Kitchen Cops Report - January 2nd thru the 6th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

These are scores from city/county health inspectors for the first week of January 2023, January 2nd thru the 6th.

------------

Perfect Scores

Champs S. Texas Meat Market

15602 Northwest Blvd

Dominos Pizza

2602 Waldron

Odyssey Early Learning Center

7201 S. Staples

Tropical Smoothie Café

7514 SPID

Whataburger

7702 SPID

------------

8 0n the 'A' list

Jack's Dinner Bell

2001 Suntide

97

Kinder Care Learning Center

4040 Acushnet

97

Pollos Asados la Frontera

3113 S. Port

97

Little Manila Lumpia House

2124 Waldron

96

Sufi Kabob

7150 SPID

95

BKK Southside

6702 S. Staples

94

Mansion Royal

8001 SPID

94

Poet's

4825 Saratoga

92

----------

The 'B' List

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

89

1023 HWY 361

5 violations:

-wash hands between tasks

-no earrings; beard guards needed in kitchen

Good n' Crisp

84

14601 SPID

11 violations:

-rat poop on raw chicken in walk-in cooler

-flies in kitchen

-cannot use rusty shelving as cutting table

-rat poop under soda machine

Kitchen Cops went to the Island to find out more about the violations at Good n' Crisp.

A sign on the door that read "CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE AND REMODELING."

The person we spoke with told me they made a decision to just shut the place down for at least 2 more weeks while they address necessary maintenance, repairs, and renovations.

A quick check of their last ten inspections shows that they averaged a score of 90.

