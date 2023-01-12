Kitchen Cops Report - January 2nd thru the 6th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.
These are scores from city/county health inspectors for the first week of January 2023, January 2nd thru the 6th.
------------
Perfect Scores
Champs S. Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd
Dominos Pizza
2602 Waldron
Odyssey Early Learning Center
7201 S. Staples
Tropical Smoothie Café
7514 SPID
Whataburger
7702 SPID
------------
8 0n the 'A' list
Jack's Dinner Bell
2001 Suntide
97
Kinder Care Learning Center
4040 Acushnet
97
Pollos Asados la Frontera
3113 S. Port
97
Little Manila Lumpia House
2124 Waldron
96
Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID
95
BKK Southside
6702 S. Staples
94
Mansion Royal
8001 SPID
94
Poet's
4825 Saratoga
92
----------
The 'B' List
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
89
1023 HWY 361
5 violations:
-wash hands between tasks
-no earrings; beard guards needed in kitchen
Good n' Crisp
84
14601 SPID
11 violations:
-rat poop on raw chicken in walk-in cooler
-flies in kitchen
-cannot use rusty shelving as cutting table
-rat poop under soda machine
Kitchen Cops went to the Island to find out more about the violations at Good n' Crisp.
A sign on the door that read "CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE AND REMODELING."
The person we spoke with told me they made a decision to just shut the place down for at least 2 more weeks while they address necessary maintenance, repairs, and renovations.
A quick check of their last ten inspections shows that they averaged a score of 90.