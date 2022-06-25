KITCHEN COPS REPORT FOR WEEK OF 6-13 THRU 6-17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week;s Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News.
These are scores for the week of June 13th thru June 17th.
Congratulations to;
BURGER KING
1124 WALDRON RD.
WHATABURGER
1121 WALDRON
WHATABURGER
121 N. SHORELINE
Also earning scores of 100 from inspectors;
GOLDEN CROWN INN
2739 S. STAPLES
OAK PARK SPECIAL EMPHASIS SCHOOL
3801 LEOPARD
ODYSSEY EARLY LEARNING
4210 WEBER
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
801 E. MAIN
Congratulations to all the Perfect scores for keeping their places clean and safe.
There were 8 places on the A list, meaning scores between 99-90.
Jack-in-the-Box
1238 Waldron Rd.
99
Rey's Downtown
414 Starr
99
The Ark
12960 Leopard
99
Best Western Plus
Breakfast Area
3533 Mc Kinzie Rd.
98
Taqueria Almeida
622 NAS
98
Saenz Meat Market
4337 Kostoryz
96
CC Donuts
5346 Everhart
95
Miller's BBQ
10305 Leopard
93
B List
———
Los Mariachis
600 US Hwy 77
85
7 Violations;
Repair handwashing sink immediately
Do not store raw chicken above beef or cooked beans and vegetables