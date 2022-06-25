Watch Now
KITCHEN COPS REPORT FOR WEEK OF 6-13 THRU 6-17

Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 00:15:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week;s Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News.
These are scores for the week of June 13th thru June 17th.

Congratulations to;

BURGER KING
1124 WALDRON RD.

WHATABURGER
1121 WALDRON

WHATABURGER
121 N. SHORELINE

Also earning scores of 100 from inspectors;
GOLDEN CROWN INN
2739 S. STAPLES

OAK PARK SPECIAL EMPHASIS SCHOOL
3801 LEOPARD

ODYSSEY EARLY LEARNING
4210 WEBER

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
801 E. MAIN

Congratulations to all the Perfect scores for keeping their places clean and safe.

There were 8 places on the A list, meaning scores between 99-90.

Jack-in-the-Box
1238 Waldron Rd.
99

Rey's Downtown
414 Starr
99

The Ark
12960 Leopard
99

Best Western Plus
Breakfast Area
3533 Mc Kinzie Rd.
98

Taqueria Almeida
622 NAS
98

Saenz Meat Market
4337 Kostoryz
96

CC Donuts
5346 Everhart
95

Miller's BBQ
10305 Leopard
93

B List
———
Los Mariachis
600 US Hwy 77
85
7 Violations;

Repair handwashing sink immediately
Do not store raw chicken above beef or cooked beans and vegetables

