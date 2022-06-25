KITCHEN COPS REPORT FOR WEEK OF 6-13 THRU 6-17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week;s Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News.

These are scores for the week of June 13th thru June 17th.

Congratulations to;

BURGER KING

1124 WALDRON RD.

WHATABURGER

1121 WALDRON

WHATABURGER

121 N. SHORELINE

Also earning scores of 100 from inspectors;

GOLDEN CROWN INN

2739 S. STAPLES

OAK PARK SPECIAL EMPHASIS SCHOOL

3801 LEOPARD

ODYSSEY EARLY LEARNING

4210 WEBER

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

801 E. MAIN

Congratulations to all the Perfect scores for keeping their places clean and safe.

There were 8 places on the A list, meaning scores between 99-90.

Jack-in-the-Box

1238 Waldron Rd.

99

Rey's Downtown

414 Starr

99

The Ark

12960 Leopard

99

Best Western Plus

Breakfast Area

3533 Mc Kinzie Rd.

98

Taqueria Almeida

622 NAS

98

Saenz Meat Market

4337 Kostoryz

96

CC Donuts

5346 Everhart

95

Miller's BBQ

10305 Leopard

93

B List

———

Los Mariachis

600 US Hwy 77

85

7 Violations;

Repair handwashing sink immediately

Do not store raw chicken above beef or cooked beans and vegetables