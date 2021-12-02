Kitchen Cops report for Dec. 2, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for another Kitchen Cops report where we see who's been keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

It's a short list this week, with only two perfect scores, three on the A list, and one on the B list.

It was another perfect score for Dee Gongora and her crew at the Burger King at 4629 South Staples.

Dee says they've actually earned more than these on the front door, and that's quite an accomplishment considering the circumstances of the past year or so due to the pandemic.

"It's been a struggle with three to four people working on a crew," she told us. "And trying to manage all the customer service, and still doing food safety. It's been a struggle, but we've been able to make it work."

Well Dee and crew, congratulations on a job well done!

And speaking of a job well done, Kuzina Lebanese at 3801 Saratoga has earned seven perfect scores, including another one this week! Talk about keeping it clean and safe for their customers. They weren't open when we stopped by, but congratulations y'all !

There are three restaurants on this week's A list.

Jia Jia Noodle at 5714 Mc Ardle earned a 96 from inspectors.

Church's Fried Chicken at 4901 Greenwood earned a 94.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet on Staples earned a 93.

The one restaurant on this week's B list was Las Milpas #5 at 3833 Saratoga. They had seven violations and received a score of 86 from inspectors.

Here's a complete list of all of this week's scores:

Perfect Scores

———————



Burger King located at 4629 Staples

Kuzina Labanese Grill located at 3801 Saratoga

A-List

———

96



Jia Jia Noodle located at 5714 McArdle

94



Church’s Fried Chicken located at 4901 Greenwood

93



Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet located at 5274 Staples

B-List

———

86



Las Milpas Restaurant #5 located at 3833 Saratoga

Violations include:

—————————

