Kitchen Cops report for 5-20-21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We have the best coffee, hands down, in the entire city."
That's the word from Curt Flowers, proud owner of the Coral Bean Cafe at 7426 South Staples.
They've earned their first Perfect Score from inspectors and sticker from the Kitchen Cops.
Congratulations to them!
Believe it or not, Flowers says he opened shortly before the pandemic, and managed to stay open thru the worst of it.
And at a time where businesses say they need employees, there's something Flowers places more emphasis on.
"That's why this(holds up sticker)is really important to me because we're always talking on our Instagram page about how important health code is," he said. "And health code is an obligation, not an option."
And to further emphasize that, Flowers adds:
"What we're doing is maximizing our efficiency first and then hiring staff so our labor costs stay as low as possible," he said.
There are 24 restaurants on tonight's A list. Scores ranging from 99-90.
One restaurant is on the B list.
The Astor on Leopard earned an 85.
They lost points because among the violations, inspectors found a dirty freezer, ice machine, and ice bin.
Here is the complete list of this week's scores from County Health Inspectors.
Perfect Scores
Chick-fil-A located at 4946 Staples
Fannin Elementary located at 2730 Gollihar
Five Guys Burgers & Fries located at 5425 SPID
Granny’s Hot Tamales located at 3131 McArdle
Mary Gett Cafeteria located at 1761 Hudson
My Favorite Muffin located at 3264 Alameda
P&E Donuts located at 3138 SPID
Poki Yaki located at 3823 Staples
Subway located at 5127 Weber
Subway located at 1620 SPID
The Waters Edge located at 11801 SPID
Domino’s Pizza located at 1620 SPID
Coral Bean Café located at 7426 Staples
A-List
99
McDonald’s located at 1229 Waldron
Padre Poke located at 14493 SPID
Silverado Smokehouse located at 4522 Weber
Taqueria Empalme Food Truck
98
Pizza Hut located at 3821 Staples
97
Golden Chick located at 3138 SPID
Grumbles Seafood Company located at 850 Tarpon
Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 4123 Staples
96
Hana Poke located at 6113 Saratoga
Hester’s Café 6 Points located at 1714 Alameda
95
IHOP located at 2037 SPID
Nolan’s located 4117 Staples
Taqueria Almeida #3 located at 622 NAS
The Donut Palace located at 14457 SPID
The Ultimate Club located at 5433 Staples
94
Domino’s Pizza located At 2222 Airline
El Canelo Mexicano Restaurant located at 1805 SPID
93
Café Italia located at 4117 Staples
Small Planet Delicatessen & Bakery located at 5625 Saratoga
Sugarbakers located at 2766 Santa Fe
92
Little Caesars located at 3301 Baldwin
91
My Favorite Muffin & Bagel @ Weber located at 3920 SPID
90
Acapulco’s Mexican Restaurant located at 5937 McArdle
Eddie’s Bakery Restaurant located at 4810 Kostoryz
B-List
85
Astor Restaurant located at 5533 Leopard
Violations include:
Food items stored on the floor
Chemicals stored next to food
Al food in coolers need to be labeled and dated
Handwashing sink must be accessible at all times
Gnats
Store wiping clothes properly
Bowls cannot be used as scoops
Label bulk items
Dirty ice machine
Fix gaps to outdoors next to large freezer
Dirty freezer
Dirty ice bin
Dirty tea dispenser spouts