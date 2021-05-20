Kitchen Cops report for 5-20-21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We have the best coffee, hands down, in the entire city."

That's the word from Curt Flowers, proud owner of the Coral Bean Cafe at 7426 South Staples.

They've earned their first Perfect Score from inspectors and sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

Congratulations to them!

Believe it or not, Flowers says he opened shortly before the pandemic, and managed to stay open thru the worst of it.

And at a time where businesses say they need employees, there's something Flowers places more emphasis on.

"That's why this(holds up sticker)is really important to me because we're always talking on our Instagram page about how important health code is," he said. "And health code is an obligation, not an option."

And to further emphasize that, Flowers adds:

"What we're doing is maximizing our efficiency first and then hiring staff so our labor costs stay as low as possible," he said.

There are 24 restaurants on tonight's A list. Scores ranging from 99-90.

One restaurant is on the B list.

The Astor on Leopard earned an 85.

They lost points because among the violations, inspectors found a dirty freezer, ice machine, and ice bin.

Here is the complete list of this week's scores from County Health Inspectors.

Perfect Scores

Chick-fil-A located at 4946 Staples

Fannin Elementary located at 2730 Gollihar

Five Guys Burgers & Fries located at 5425 SPID

Granny’s Hot Tamales located at 3131 McArdle

Mary Gett Cafeteria located at 1761 Hudson

My Favorite Muffin located at 3264 Alameda

P&E Donuts located at 3138 SPID

Poki Yaki located at 3823 Staples

Subway located at 5127 Weber

Subway located at 1620 SPID

The Waters Edge located at 11801 SPID

Domino’s Pizza located at 1620 SPID

Coral Bean Café located at 7426 Staples

A-List

99

McDonald’s located at 1229 Waldron

Padre Poke located at 14493 SPID

Silverado Smokehouse located at 4522 Weber

Taqueria Empalme Food Truck

98

Pizza Hut located at 3821 Staples

97

Golden Chick located at 3138 SPID

Grumbles Seafood Company located at 850 Tarpon

Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 4123 Staples

96

Hana Poke located at 6113 Saratoga

Hester’s Café 6 Points located at 1714 Alameda

95

IHOP located at 2037 SPID

Nolan’s located 4117 Staples

Taqueria Almeida #3 located at 622 NAS

The Donut Palace located at 14457 SPID

The Ultimate Club located at 5433 Staples

94

Domino’s Pizza located At 2222 Airline

El Canelo Mexicano Restaurant located at 1805 SPID

93

Café Italia located at 4117 Staples

Small Planet Delicatessen & Bakery located at 5625 Saratoga

Sugarbakers located at 2766 Santa Fe

92

Little Caesars located at 3301 Baldwin

91

My Favorite Muffin & Bagel @ Weber located at 3920 SPID

90

Acapulco’s Mexican Restaurant located at 5937 McArdle

Eddie’s Bakery Restaurant located at 4810 Kostoryz

B-List

85

Astor Restaurant located at 5533 Leopard

Violations include:

Food items stored on the floor

Chemicals stored next to food

Al food in coolers need to be labeled and dated

Handwashing sink must be accessible at all times

Gnats

Store wiping clothes properly

Bowls cannot be used as scoops

Label bulk items

Dirty ice machine

Fix gaps to outdoors next to large freezer

Dirty freezer

Dirty ice bin

Dirty tea dispenser spouts

