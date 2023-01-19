Kitchen Cops for the week of January 9th thru 13th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.
Local schools and businesses earn only 100's and 90's from city/county health inspectors
Perfect Scores
Chick-Fil-A
La Palmera Mall
CC International Seaman's Center
1501 N. Mesquite
Elizabeth's (at the Art Museum)
1902 N. Shoreline
First Baptist Church
3115 Ocean Drive
Marguerite Child Development Center
2018 Marguerite
South Texas Surgical Hospital
6130 S. Parkway Drive
Storybooks School
5333 Yorktown
Sweet Treats
2833 SPID (Trade Center)
'A' list
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - 99
7601 S. Satples
Kindercare Learning Center - 98
6826 Everhart
Molina Neighborhood Center - 98
614 Horne Road
Our Lady of Guadalupe - 98
540 Hiawatha
Inch Worm Daycare - 98
11002 Leopard
Los Altos de Jalisco #2 - 97
6301 I-37
Greenwood-Molina Nursery School - 97
954 National
Grace Presbyterian Church - 97
6301 Yorktown
Burger King - 96
309 I-37
Hangout Ramen and Bar - 95
13919 SPID
Pete's Chicken-n-More - 95
6502 Yorktown
Mansion Royal - 94
8001 SPID
Mesqute House BBQ - 94
3401 Morgan
People's - 93
9738 Up River Road
New China Cafe - 92
4110 S. Port