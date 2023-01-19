Kitchen Cops for the week of January 9th thru 13th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action Ten News, where we see who's keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

Local schools and businesses earn only 100's and 90's from city/county health inspectors

Perfect Scores

Chick-Fil-A

La Palmera Mall

CC International Seaman's Center

1501 N. Mesquite

Elizabeth's (at the Art Museum)

1902 N. Shoreline

First Baptist Church

3115 Ocean Drive

Marguerite Child Development Center

2018 Marguerite

South Texas Surgical Hospital

6130 S. Parkway Drive

Storybooks School

5333 Yorktown

Sweet Treats

2833 SPID (Trade Center)

————————————

'A' list

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - 99

7601 S. Satples

Kindercare Learning Center - 98

6826 Everhart

Molina Neighborhood Center - 98

614 Horne Road

Our Lady of Guadalupe - 98

540 Hiawatha

Inch Worm Daycare - 98

11002 Leopard

Los Altos de Jalisco #2 - 97

6301 I-37

Greenwood-Molina Nursery School - 97

954 National

Grace Presbyterian Church - 97

6301 Yorktown

Burger King - 96

309 I-37

Hangout Ramen and Bar - 95

13919 SPID

Pete's Chicken-n-More - 95

6502 Yorktown

Mansion Royal - 94

8001 SPID

Mesqute House BBQ - 94

3401 Morgan

People's - 93

9738 Up River Road

New China Cafe - 92

4110 S. Port

