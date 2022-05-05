Kitchen Cops Report: Five perfect scores inside Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Kitchen Cops report, we take you to a popular local attraction because five restaurants inside the facility earned perfect scores of 100 from health inspectors.

This, just months following transferring food and beverage service to a new company.

The Shoreline Grill is just one of five spots inside the Texas State Aquarium to earn a score of 100 in a recent inspection.

Glenda Martinez, Food and Beverage manager says earning the sticker makes the staff feel great.

"It just shows us that we're doing what we're supposed to be doing at the best of our abilities," she said.

Also earning perfect scores inside the TSA, Aqua Dulce, Cafe Aqua, Fathoms Cart and the Tiki Hut.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe y'all!

But they're not alone.

The cafeteria staffs at:

Allen Elementary

Garcia elementary

Mary Grett School

Galvan Elementary

Sam Houston Elementary

Los Encinos Elementary

Travis Elementary

were also honored for keeping it clean.

And there's more.