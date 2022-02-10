Watch
Kitchen Cops Report: Feb. 10, 2022

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 10, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inspectors gave out 8 Perfect Scores this time for the following food establishments:

  • Firehouse Subs located at 6418 Staples
  • House of Burgers located at 1645 Airline
  • Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples
  • Jack in the Box located at 1502 Airline
  • Subway located at 7602 Staples
  • Wendy's located at 6438 Staples
  • Whataburger located at 602 SPID
  • Taco Bell located at 5821 Saratoga.

There are 16 places on this week's A list, with scores ranging from 99 for the Port Aransas ISD, to a 91 for the Subway at 11101 Leopard.

Inspectors found nine violations at El Sol de Mexico on Everhart and gave them a score of 88 and a spot on the B list.

The Luby's Cafeteria at the SPID and Greenwood intersection had 7 violations, placing them on the B list with a score of 85.

Here is a complete list of scores:

Perfect Score
A-List
99

  • Port Aransas ISD located at 100 Station

98

  • Subway located at 6901 SPID

97

  • Freebirds World Burrito located at 5425 SPID
  • Taiwan Restaurant located at 5425 SPID
  • Papa John’s Pizza located at 13434 Leopard
  • Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 6314 Yorktown

96
McDonald’s located at 7522 Staples
Twin Peaks located at 5425 SPID

94

  • Dairy Queen located at 11101 Leopard
  • Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant located at 10501 Leopard

93

  • Linda’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4033 Gollihar
  • My Favorite Muffin & Bagel located at 3920 SPID

92

  • Denny’s located at 2931 Hwy 77
  • Wildcat Donut #2 located at 11217 Leopard
  • Wildcat Donut located at 14241 Northwest

91

  • Subway located at 11101 Leopard

B-List

88

  • El Sol de Mexico #3 located at 5250 Everhart

Violations include:

  1. Food containers stored inside food containers
  2. Chemicals need to be stored in designated areas
  3. Date and label prepared food
  4. Store prepared food in refrigerator
  5. Gnats at bar
  6. Employees need to wear hair restraints while preparing food
  7. No eating at prep table
  8. Properly store ice scoop
  9. Dirty ceiling tiles near A/C vents

85
  • Luby’s Cafeteria located at 1510 SPID

Violations include:

  1. Corroded ceiling titles in food prep areas need repaired or replaces
  2. Keep WD-40 away from food items
  3. Allow for adequate wastewater drainage in dishwasher area
  4. All food handlers required to have a valid food handlers card
  5. Hand drying towels needed at hand washing stations
  6. Employees need to wear hair restraints while preparing food
  7. Remove peeling paint from ceiling areas
