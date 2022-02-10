Kitchen Cops Report: Feb. 10, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inspectors gave out 8 Perfect Scores this time for the following food establishments:
- Firehouse Subs located at 6418 Staples
- House of Burgers located at 1645 Airline
- Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples
- Jack in the Box located at 1502 Airline
- Subway located at 7602 Staples
- Wendy's located at 6438 Staples
- Whataburger located at 602 SPID
- Taco Bell located at 5821 Saratoga.
There are 16 places on this week's A list, with scores ranging from 99 for the Port Aransas ISD, to a 91 for the Subway at 11101 Leopard.
Inspectors found nine violations at El Sol de Mexico on Everhart and gave them a score of 88 and a spot on the B list.
The Luby's Cafeteria at the SPID and Greenwood intersection had 7 violations, placing them on the B list with a score of 85.
Here is a complete list of scores:
Perfect Score
——————
- Firehouse Subs located at 6418 Staples
- House of Burgers located at 1645 Airline
- Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples
- Jack in the Box located at 1502 Airline
- Subway located at 7602 Staples
- Wendy’s located at 6438 Staples
- Whataburger located at 602 SPID
- Taco Bell located at 5821 Saratoga
A-List
———
99
- Port Aransas ISD located at 100 Station
98
- Subway located at 6901 SPID
97
- Freebirds World Burrito located at 5425 SPID
- Taiwan Restaurant located at 5425 SPID
- Papa John’s Pizza located at 13434 Leopard
- Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 6314 Yorktown
96
McDonald’s located at 7522 Staples
Twin Peaks located at 5425 SPID
94
- Dairy Queen located at 11101 Leopard
- Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant located at 10501 Leopard
93
- Linda’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4033 Gollihar
- My Favorite Muffin & Bagel located at 3920 SPID
92
- Denny’s located at 2931 Hwy 77
- Wildcat Donut #2 located at 11217 Leopard
- Wildcat Donut located at 14241 Northwest
91
- Subway located at 11101 Leopard
B-List
88
—
- El Sol de Mexico #3 located at 5250 Everhart
Violations include:
- Food containers stored inside food containers
- Chemicals need to be stored in designated areas
- Date and label prepared food
- Store prepared food in refrigerator
- Gnats at bar
- Employees need to wear hair restraints while preparing food
- No eating at prep table
- Properly store ice scoop
- Dirty ceiling tiles near A/C vents
85
—-
- Luby’s Cafeteria located at 1510 SPID
Violations include:
- Corroded ceiling titles in food prep areas need repaired or replaces
- Keep WD-40 away from food items
- Allow for adequate wastewater drainage in dishwasher area
- All food handlers required to have a valid food handlers card
- Hand drying towels needed at hand washing stations
- Employees need to wear hair restraints while preparing food
- Remove peeling paint from ceiling areas