Kitchen Cops Report: Feb. 10, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inspectors gave out 8 Perfect Scores this time for the following food establishments:

Firehouse Subs located at 6418 Staples

House of Burgers located at 1645 Airline

Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples

Jack in the Box located at 1502 Airline

Subway located at 7602 Staples

Wendy's located at 6438 Staples

Whataburger located at 602 SPID

Taco Bell located at 5821 Saratoga.

There are 16 places on this week's A list, with scores ranging from 99 for the Port Aransas ISD, to a 91 for the Subway at 11101 Leopard.

Inspectors found nine violations at El Sol de Mexico on Everhart and gave them a score of 88 and a spot on the B list.

The Luby's Cafeteria at the SPID and Greenwood intersection had 7 violations, placing them on the B list with a score of 85.

Here is a complete list of scores:

A-List

———

99



Port Aransas ISD located at 100 Station

98



Subway located at 6901 SPID

97



Freebirds World Burrito located at 5425 SPID



Taiwan Restaurant located at 5425 SPID



Papa John’s Pizza located at 13434 Leopard



Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 6314 Yorktown

96

McDonald’s located at 7522 Staples

Twin Peaks located at 5425 SPID

94



Dairy Queen located at 11101 Leopard



Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant located at 10501 Leopard

93



Linda’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4033 Gollihar



My Favorite Muffin & Bagel located at 3920 SPID

92



Denny’s located at 2931 Hwy 77



Wildcat Donut #2 located at 11217 Leopard



Wildcat Donut located at 14241 Northwest



91



Subway located at 11101 Leopard

B-List

88

—



El Sol de Mexico #3 located at 5250 Everhart

Violations include:

Food containers stored inside food containers Chemicals need to be stored in designated areas Date and label prepared food Store prepared food in refrigerator Gnats at bar Employees need to wear hair restraints while preparing food No eating at prep table Properly store ice scoop Dirty ceiling tiles near A/C vents

85

—-



Luby’s Cafeteria located at 1510 SPID

Violations include: