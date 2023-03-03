Watch Now
Kitchen Cops: Perfect scoring North Beach restaurant ready for spring break

Kitchen Cops
Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 23:58:47-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores:

Blackbeard's On The Beach
3117 Surfside

Club Estates Elementary School
5222 Merganser

Dawson Elementary School
6821 Sanders

F. Bluff Intermediate School
2505 Waldron

F. Bluff Jr. Hs
2505 Waldron

F. Bluff Primary School

2505 Waldron

John Paul Ii Hs

Top Choice Catering
3036 Saratoga

Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes

Republic Of Texas Bar & Grill
900 N. Shoreline

Missionary Sisters
12940 Leopard

Lolly's Learn & Grow Center

9450 Spid

Mary Lois Fields Learning Center
10500 Stonewall

Calallen Baseball Concession
4001 Wildcat

Christ The King Parish
1625 Arlington

Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship
6602 S. Staples

Fulton Kettle Corn
3333 Spid

'A' List

99

Firehouse Subs
6418 S. Staples

Middle East Deli
5405 Everhart

Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad

98

Sonic
14018 Spid

Edible Designs 3d Cakes
4535 Spid

Chet's Drive-in
721 Airline

97

Scoopz Frozen Yogurt
6418 S. Staples

Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown

Starbuck's
5634 Saratoga

Ci Ci's Pizza
1502 Airline

95

Katz 21

5702 Spohn Drive

Molly's Karaoke & Sports Bar
4201 Mc Ardle

94

Bongo Taco
6046 Ayers

"B" List

89
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart

Among Their 7 Violations;

  • -mop/clean Floors
  • don't Cool Noodles In Front Of Fan

88
Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart

Among Their 8 Violations;

  • don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp Or Standing Water
  • -gnats

86
Grand's Gourmet Tamales
374 Nas Dr.

Among Their 8 Violations;

  • need Current Health Permit
  • droppings Behind Table

85

Norma'z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz

Among Their 8 Violations;

  • no Cert. Food Mgrs On Duty
  • no Current Health Permit
