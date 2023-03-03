Kitchen Cops: Perfect scoring North Beach restaurant ready for spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores:
Blackbeard's On The Beach
3117 Surfside
Club Estates Elementary School
5222 Merganser
Dawson Elementary School
6821 Sanders
F. Bluff Intermediate School
2505 Waldron
F. Bluff Jr. Hs
2505 Waldron
F. Bluff Primary School
2505 Waldron
John Paul Ii Hs
Top Choice Catering
3036 Saratoga
Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes
Republic Of Texas Bar & Grill
900 N. Shoreline
Missionary Sisters
12940 Leopard
Lolly's Learn & Grow Center
9450 Spid
Mary Lois Fields Learning Center
10500 Stonewall
Calallen Baseball Concession
4001 Wildcat
Christ The King Parish
1625 Arlington
Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship
6602 S. Staples
Fulton Kettle Corn
3333 Spid
'A' List
99
Firehouse Subs
6418 S. Staples
Middle East Deli
5405 Everhart
Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad
98
Sonic
14018 Spid
Edible Designs 3d Cakes
4535 Spid
Chet's Drive-in
721 Airline
97
Scoopz Frozen Yogurt
6418 S. Staples
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown
Starbuck's
5634 Saratoga
Ci Ci's Pizza
1502 Airline
95
Katz 21
5702 Spohn Drive
Molly's Karaoke & Sports Bar
4201 Mc Ardle
94
Bongo Taco
6046 Ayers
"B" List
89
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart
Among Their 7 Violations;
- -mop/clean Floors
- don't Cool Noodles In Front Of Fan
88
Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart
Among Their 8 Violations;
- don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp Or Standing Water
- -gnats
86
Grand's Gourmet Tamales
374 Nas Dr.
Among Their 8 Violations;
- need Current Health Permit
- droppings Behind Table
85
Norma'z Fruit Delights
4737 Kostoryz
Among Their 8 Violations;
- no Cert. Food Mgrs On Duty
- no Current Health Permit