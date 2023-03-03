Kitchen Cops: Perfect scoring North Beach restaurant ready for spring break

Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 02, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores: Blackbeard's On The Beach

3117 Surfside Club Estates Elementary School

5222 Merganser Dawson Elementary School

6821 Sanders F. Bluff Intermediate School

2505 Waldron F. Bluff Jr. Hs

2505 Waldron F. Bluff Primary School 2505 Waldron John Paul Ii Hs Top Choice Catering

3036 Saratoga Luther Jones Elementary

7533 Lipes Republic Of Texas Bar & Grill

900 N. Shoreline Missionary Sisters

12940 Leopard Lolly's Learn & Grow Center 9450 Spid Mary Lois Fields Learning Center

10500 Stonewall Calallen Baseball Concession

4001 Wildcat Christ The King Parish

1625 Arlington Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship

6602 S. Staples Fulton Kettle Corn

3333 Spid 'A' List 99 Firehouse Subs

6418 S. Staples Middle East Deli

5405 Everhart Rose Shaw Elementary

2920 Soledad 98 Sonic

14018 Spid Edible Designs 3d Cakes

4535 Spid Chet's Drive-in

721 Airline 97 Scoopz Frozen Yogurt

6418 S. Staples Cancun Mexican Restaurant

6314 Yorktown Starbuck's

5634 Saratoga Ci Ci's Pizza

1502 Airline 95 Katz 21 5702 Spohn Drive Molly's Karaoke & Sports Bar

4201 Mc Ardle 94 Bongo Taco

6046 Ayers "B" List 89

Hunan Express #1

5502 Everhart Among Their 7 Violations; -mop/clean Floors

don't Cool Noodles In Front Of Fan

88

Taqueria Jalisco #4

5322 Everhart Among Their 8 Violations;

don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp Or Standing Water

-gnats

86

Grand's Gourmet Tamales

374 Nas Dr. Among Their 8 Violations; need Current Health Permit

droppings Behind Table 85 Norma'z Fruit Delights

4737 Kostoryz Among Their 8 Violations; no Cert. Food Mgrs On Duty

no Current Health Permit

