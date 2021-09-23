Kitchen Cops: Nineteen Nueces County schools earn perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today's Kitchen Cops report is loaded with 19 perfect scores from Nueces County school cafeterias, with four more on the 'A' list.
See where your school makes the list below.
Perfect Scores
--------------------
- Bishop High School located at 717 Badger
- Bishop Primary School located at 705 Main
- Browne Middle School located at 4301 Schanen
- Club Estates Middle School located at 5222 Merganser
- Coles High School located at 924 Winnebago
- Cunningham @ South Park Middle School located at 2901 McArdle
- Driscoll Middle School located at 3501 Kenwood
- Gloria Hicks Elementary School located at 3602 McArdle
- Hamlin Middle School located 3900 Hamlin
- JFK Elementary West Oso ISD located at 1102 Villarreal
- Kostoryz Elementary School located at 3602 Panama
- Mary Grett School located at 4402 Castenon
- Sam Houston Elementary School located at 363 Norton
- Sanders Elementary School located 4102 Republic
- Schanen Elementary School located at 5717 Killarmet
- South Park Middle School located 3001 McArdle
- West Oso Elementary located at 1526 Cliff Maus
- Yeager Elementary School located at 5414 Tripoli
- Zavala Elementary School located at 3125 Ruth
A-List
--------
99
- Miller High School located at 1 Battlin’ Buc
- West Oso Jr High located at 5202 Bear
97
- Evan Elementary School located at 1315 Comanche
- Oak Park Special Emphasis School located at 3801 Leopard
Congratulations to these and all Nueces County schools for keeping their cafeterias clean and safe for the students.