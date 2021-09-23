Kitchen Cops: Nineteen Nueces County schools earn perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today's Kitchen Cops report is loaded with 19 perfect scores from Nueces County school cafeterias, with four more on the 'A' list.

See where your school makes the list below.

Perfect Scores

--------------------



Bishop High School located at 717 Badger

Bishop Primary School located at 705 Main

Browne Middle School located at 4301 Schanen

Club Estates Middle School located at 5222 Merganser

Coles High School located at 924 Winnebago

Cunningham @ South Park Middle School located at 2901 McArdle

Driscoll Middle School located at 3501 Kenwood

Gloria Hicks Elementary School located at 3602 McArdle

Hamlin Middle School located 3900 Hamlin

JFK Elementary West Oso ISD located at 1102 Villarreal

Kostoryz Elementary School located at 3602 Panama

Mary Grett School located at 4402 Castenon

Sam Houston Elementary School located at 363 Norton

Sanders Elementary School located 4102 Republic

Schanen Elementary School located at 5717 Killarmet

South Park Middle School located 3001 McArdle

West Oso Elementary located at 1526 Cliff Maus

Yeager Elementary School located at 5414 Tripoli

Zavala Elementary School located at 3125 Ruth

A-List

--------

99

Miller High School located at 1 Battlin’ Buc

West Oso Jr High located at 5202 Bear

97

Evan Elementary School located at 1315 Comanche

Oak Park Special Emphasis School located at 3801 Leopard

Congratulations to these and all Nueces County schools for keeping their cafeterias clean and safe for the students.