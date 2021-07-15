Kitchen Cops: New management leads to Perfect Score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On today’s Kitchen Cops, a local Asian fast-food restaurant hired a new manager, and he and his workers have really cleaned the place up.

They are the only restaurant to earn a Perfect Score from health inspectors in this week's report.

It’s a weekday, and the line at Sarku Japan in La Palmera Mall’s Food Court is pretty long -- again.

Customers are willing to wait for delicious food.

Chongyang Hu is the new manager, and he tells the Kitchen Cops he used to work for the company, left, and then the company recruited him to back to this store to clean it up.

And he did -- earning this week’s only Perfect Score from Nueces County health inspectors.

"I tell everybody, we need to have a clean kitchen," Hu said. "Cleaning supplies and everything."

Every Saturday, Hu says the staff does a deep clean of the entire location.

"I have to let them know it’s very important for us," he said. "It’s very important for our company, too. Keep our food clean. Customers happy. We are happy, too."

And once customers get and taste the food, well, it was all worth waiting for.

There are eight restaurants on today’s A-list, with scores ranging from 98 to 93.

Inspectors found 10 violations at the SaltWater Grill on Cimarron, earning them a spot on the B-list with a score of 89.

Texas Mesquite BBQ & Grill on Highway 361 had seven violations and a score of 86.

Inspectors found seven violations at the Salty Oak BBQ located at 4855 Alameda earning them a score of 83.

Here is a complete list of this week's scores from health inspectors;

Perfect Scores

--------------------

Sarku Japan Restaurant located at 5488 SPID

A-List

--------

98

Ruby Thai Kitchen located at 5488 SPID

97

Domino’s Pizza located at 15401 SPID

Lucky’s Buffet located at 10241 SPID

Subway located at 4126 Ayers

Villa Pizza located at 5488 SPID

94

Nom’s Kitchen located at 13923 SPID

Surfing Crab located at 5057 SPID

93

Island Joe’s Coffee & Gallery located at 14829 SPID

B-List

--------

89

SaltWater Grill located at 2401 Cimarron

Violations include:



Turbo air cooler & walk-in cooler not at proper temperatures

Dirty can opener

Dirty dishes

Allow dishes to air dry before stacking

Gnats

Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints

Employees must use drinking cups with lids

Store wiping cloths properly

Clean behind equipment

Trash can needed in women’s restroom

86

----

Texas Mesquite BBQ & Grill located at 11862 Hwy 361

Violations include:

Walk-in cooler at wrong temperature

Dirty racks in reach-in cooler

Toxic items should not be stored near single serve items

Pit area must be screened in

Holes in ceiling need to be sealed

Dirty dry storage area

Flour and food items should not be stored on the floor

83

----

Salty Oak BBQ located at 4855 Alameda

Violations include:

Onions should not be stored on the floor

Holes in ceiling need to be sealed

Dirty ice maker

Toxic items should not be stored near food prep areas

Hand towels needed at hand washing sink

Dirty ceiling fixtures