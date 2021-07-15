Kitchen Cops: New management leads to Perfect Score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On today’s Kitchen Cops, a local Asian fast-food restaurant hired a new manager, and he and his workers have really cleaned the place up.
They are the only restaurant to earn a Perfect Score from health inspectors in this week's report.
It’s a weekday, and the line at Sarku Japan in La Palmera Mall’s Food Court is pretty long -- again.
Customers are willing to wait for delicious food.
Chongyang Hu is the new manager, and he tells the Kitchen Cops he used to work for the company, left, and then the company recruited him to back to this store to clean it up.
And he did -- earning this week’s only Perfect Score from Nueces County health inspectors.
"I tell everybody, we need to have a clean kitchen," Hu said. "Cleaning supplies and everything."
Every Saturday, Hu says the staff does a deep clean of the entire location.
"I have to let them know it’s very important for us," he said. "It’s very important for our company, too. Keep our food clean. Customers happy. We are happy, too."
And once customers get and taste the food, well, it was all worth waiting for.
There are eight restaurants on today’s A-list, with scores ranging from 98 to 93.
Inspectors found 10 violations at the SaltWater Grill on Cimarron, earning them a spot on the B-list with a score of 89.
Texas Mesquite BBQ & Grill on Highway 361 had seven violations and a score of 86.
Inspectors found seven violations at the Salty Oak BBQ located at 4855 Alameda earning them a score of 83.
Here is a complete list of this week's scores from health inspectors;
Perfect Scores
--------------------
Sarku Japan Restaurant located at 5488 SPID
A-List
--------
98
Ruby Thai Kitchen located at 5488 SPID
97
Domino’s Pizza located at 15401 SPID
Lucky’s Buffet located at 10241 SPID
Subway located at 4126 Ayers
Villa Pizza located at 5488 SPID
94
Nom’s Kitchen located at 13923 SPID
Surfing Crab located at 5057 SPID
93
Island Joe’s Coffee & Gallery located at 14829 SPID
B-List
--------
89
SaltWater Grill located at 2401 Cimarron
Violations include:
- Turbo air cooler & walk-in cooler not at proper temperatures
- Dirty can opener
- Dirty dishes
- Allow dishes to air dry before stacking
- Gnats
- Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints
- Employees must use drinking cups with lids
- Store wiping cloths properly
- Clean behind equipment
- Trash can needed in women’s restroom
86
----
Texas Mesquite BBQ & Grill located at 11862 Hwy 361
Violations include:
- Walk-in cooler at wrong temperature
- Dirty racks in reach-in cooler
- Toxic items should not be stored near single serve items
- Pit area must be screened in
- Holes in ceiling need to be sealed
- Dirty dry storage area
- Flour and food items should not be stored on the floor
83
----
Salty Oak BBQ located at 4855 Alameda
Violations include:
- Onions should not be stored on the floor
- Holes in ceiling need to be sealed
- Dirty ice maker
- Toxic items should not be stored near food prep areas
- Hand towels needed at hand washing sink
- Dirty ceiling fixtures
- Screen in pit area dirty