Kitchen Cops List for April 29, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second week in a row, county health inspectors were in schools and restaurants. Kitchen Cops has their scores for the week.

Metro Elementary School on Ayers St. earned a perfect score. This is their fourth, making them one of 25 Nueces County schools that have earned perfect scores from inspectors.

Other schools earning Perfect Scores include:

Calallen High School

Calallen Middle School

Calallen East Elementary

Collegiate High School

Baker Middle School

Bishop High School

Bishop Primary School

Berlanga Elementary

Barnes Elementary

Blanche Moore Elementary

Club Estates Elementary

Driscoll Elementary

Luther Jones Elementary

Los Encinos Elementary

Menger Elementary

Metro Elementary

Mc Gee Elementary

Mireles Elementary

Petronila Elementary

Ray High School

Sam Houston Elementary

School of Science and Technology on Evans

Travis Elementary

T.G. Allen Elementary

Wood River Creek Elementary

Shout out to Nueces County cafeteria staffs!

Along with the schools above, there are two perfect scoring restaurants:

Marble Slab on Alameda and Jia Jia on McArdle.

Congratulations y'all !

Here are the 12 restaurants on the A list:



B&J's Pizza 99

Pho Life 99

C Bar 98

Cafe Calypso 98

Dylan's Pizza 98

Sarku 97

Zambra Fusion 94

Dairy Queen (Ayers) 93

Domino's (Everhart) 93

Raising Cane 93

The Lunch Guy 91

La Frutera (SPID) 91

And the two on the B list:



Taqueria Chapala (Nile) 88

Mi Pueblo Taqueria 81

Congratulations to all !

