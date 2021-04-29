Kitchen Cops List for April 29, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second week in a row, county health inspectors were in schools and restaurants. Kitchen Cops has their scores for the week.
Metro Elementary School on Ayers St. earned a perfect score. This is their fourth, making them one of 25 Nueces County schools that have earned perfect scores from inspectors.
Other schools earning Perfect Scores include:
- Calallen High School
- Calallen Middle School
- Calallen East Elementary
- Collegiate High School
- Baker Middle School
- Bishop High School
- Bishop Primary School
- Berlanga Elementary
- Barnes Elementary
- Blanche Moore Elementary
- Club Estates Elementary
- Driscoll Elementary
- Luther Jones Elementary
- Los Encinos Elementary
- Menger Elementary
- Metro Elementary
- Mc Gee Elementary
- Mireles Elementary
- Petronila Elementary
- Ray High School
- Sam Houston Elementary
- School of Science and Technology on Evans
- Travis Elementary
- T.G. Allen Elementary
- Wood River Creek Elementary
Shout out to Nueces County cafeteria staffs!
Along with the schools above, there are two perfect scoring restaurants:
Marble Slab on Alameda and Jia Jia on McArdle.
Congratulations y'all !
Here are the 12 restaurants on the A list:
- B&J's Pizza 99
- Pho Life 99
- C Bar 98
- Cafe Calypso 98
- Dylan's Pizza 98
- Sarku 97
- Zambra Fusion 94
- Dairy Queen (Ayers) 93
- Domino's (Everhart) 93
- Raising Cane 93
- The Lunch Guy 91
- La Frutera (SPID) 91
And the two on the B list:
- Taqueria Chapala (Nile) 88
- Mi Pueblo Taqueria 81
Congratulations to all !