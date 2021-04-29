Watch
Kitchen Cops List for April 29, 2021

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 29, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second week in a row, county health inspectors were in schools and restaurants. Kitchen Cops has their scores for the week.

Metro Elementary School on Ayers St. earned a perfect score. This is their fourth, making them one of 25 Nueces County schools that have earned perfect scores from inspectors.

Other schools earning Perfect Scores include:

  • Calallen High School
  • Calallen Middle School
  • Calallen East Elementary
  • Collegiate High School
  • Baker Middle School
  • Bishop High School
  • Bishop Primary School
  • Berlanga Elementary
  • Barnes Elementary
  • Blanche Moore Elementary
  • Club Estates Elementary
  • Driscoll Elementary
  • Luther Jones Elementary
  • Los Encinos Elementary
  • Menger Elementary
  • Metro Elementary
  • Mc Gee Elementary
  • Mireles Elementary
  • Petronila Elementary
  • Ray High School
  • Sam Houston Elementary
  • School of Science and Technology on Evans
  • Travis Elementary
  • T.G. Allen Elementary
  • Wood River Creek Elementary

Shout out to Nueces County cafeteria staffs!

Along with the schools above, there are two perfect scoring restaurants:

Marble Slab on Alameda and Jia Jia on McArdle.

Congratulations y'all !

Here are the 12 restaurants on the A list:

  • B&J's Pizza 99
  • Pho Life 99
  • C Bar 98
  • Cafe Calypso 98
  • Dylan's Pizza 98
  • Sarku 97
  • Zambra Fusion 94
  • Dairy Queen (Ayers) 93
  • Domino's (Everhart) 93
  • Raising Cane 93
  • The Lunch Guy 91
  • La Frutera (SPID) 91

And the two on the B list:

  • Taqueria Chapala (Nile) 88
  • Mi Pueblo Taqueria 81

Congratulations to all !

