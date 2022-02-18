Watch
Kitchen Cops: latest scores from health district inspectors

Kitchen Cops: 2-17-22
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 21:32:42-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores

  • Chuck-E-Cheese’s located at 5118 Staples
  • Golden Corral located at 5901 SPID
  • Whataburger located at 74345 Staples

A-List

99

  • Shipley Donuts located at 1722 Rodd Field

98

  • Cheddars Casual Café located at 5855 SPID
  • Hester’s Café located at 3812 Alameda
  • Taco Bell located at 11328 Leopard

96

  • McDonald’s located at 1522 Rodd Field

95

  • S&J Bakery located at 9618 Leopard

B-List

88

  • Taqueria La Cabana located at 1669 Leopard

Violations include:

  1. Properly freeze items to prevent freezer burn
  2. Write a use-by date on all leftover food inside refrigerators
  3. Use hand washing sink for hand washing only
  4. Provide soap and towels for hand washing sink
  5. Employees must eat at a designated area
  6. Properly store wiping cloths
  7. Do not use cups to dispense pooled eggs

86

  • Chuy’s located at 5933 SPID

Violations include:

  1. Container stored inside a food product
  2. Dirty slicers
  3. Store chemicals in designated storage area
  4. Do not store items in hand washing sink
  5. Properly store wiping cloths
  6. Label bulk flour containers
  7. Repair baseboards
  8. Unclog mop drain
