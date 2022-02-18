Kitchen Cops: latest scores from health district inspectors

Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 17, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores Chuck-E-Cheese’s located at 5118 Staples

Golden Corral located at 5901 SPID

Whataburger located at 74345 Staples A-List 99

Shipley Donuts located at 1722 Rodd Field 98 Cheddars Casual Café located at 5855 SPID

Hester’s Café located at 3812 Alameda

Taco Bell located at 11328 Leopard 96 McDonald’s located at 1522 Rodd Field 95 S&J Bakery located at 9618 Leopard B-List 88 Taqueria La Cabana located at 1669 Leopard Violations include: Properly freeze items to prevent freezer burn Write a use-by date on all leftover food inside refrigerators Use hand washing sink for hand washing only Provide soap and towels for hand washing sink Employees must eat at a designated area Properly store wiping cloths Do not use cups to dispense pooled eggs 86 Chuy’s located at 5933 SPID Violations include: Container stored inside a food product Dirty slicers Store chemicals in designated storage area Do not store items in hand washing sink Properly store wiping cloths Label bulk flour containers Repair baseboards Unclog mop drain

