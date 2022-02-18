Kitchen Cops: latest scores from health district inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores
- Chuck-E-Cheese’s located at 5118 Staples
- Golden Corral located at 5901 SPID
- Whataburger located at 74345 Staples
A-List
99
- Shipley Donuts located at 1722 Rodd Field
98
- Cheddars Casual Café located at 5855 SPID
- Hester’s Café located at 3812 Alameda
- Taco Bell located at 11328 Leopard
96
- McDonald’s located at 1522 Rodd Field
95
- S&J Bakery located at 9618 Leopard
B-List
88
- Taqueria La Cabana located at 1669 Leopard
Violations include:
- Properly freeze items to prevent freezer burn
- Write a use-by date on all leftover food inside refrigerators
- Use hand washing sink for hand washing only
- Provide soap and towels for hand washing sink
- Employees must eat at a designated area
- Properly store wiping cloths
- Do not use cups to dispense pooled eggs
86
- Chuy’s located at 5933 SPID
Violations include:
- Container stored inside a food product
- Dirty slicers
- Store chemicals in designated storage area
- Do not store items in hand washing sink
- Properly store wiping cloths
- Label bulk flour containers
- Repair baseboards
- Unclog mop drain