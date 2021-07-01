Kitchen Cops: July 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you look thru the book of cake designs at Let Them Eat Cake on Everhart, you can't help but be quite impressed by what they do.

They earned this week’s only Perfect Score from Nueces County health inspectors.

And this isn’t the first one either for Michelle Donnelly and her two kids, who opened their business in 2018, and only had to shut down for about a week due to the pandemic.

It's just the three of them who serve up the delicious offerings on the menu, and, keep the place clean and safe for customers.

"You just have a set of criteria," Kira Donnelly told us when we stopped by. "Make sure that there’s no bugs. Cleaners everywhere. Just wipe down whatever you see. Anything that’s dirty. People leave, you wipe down the table. Pick up after yourself."

So congratulations to Let Them Eat Cake for keeping it clean and safe.

There are eight restaurants on tonight’s A-list, with scores ranging from 99-91.

Inspectors visited the Dairy Queen at 5002 Greenwood and found seven violations, and gave them a score of 89.

Inspectors found 15 violations inside the La Playa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on Saratoga, and gave them an 80.

Violations include:



Do not store raw fish and beef on same tray

Dirty can opener

Dirty soda fountain nozzle

Do not store chemicals next to food

No certified food manager present at time of inspection

No hot water at hand washing sink

Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing

Gnats

Employees must wear effective hair restraints

No jewelry allowed

Properly store wiping towels

Clean area underneath dishwasher and three-compartment sink

Clean all equipment and behind it

Clogged toilet in women’s restroom

Paper towels needed in men’s restroom

The Kitchen Cops asked to speak to the manager about the score and violations, but we were told he wasn’t available.

Last week, the La Playa Restaurant on SPID near Rodd Field earned a score of 71 and wound up on the C list.

Their new manager explained he was already addressing the violations.

Here's the complete list of this week's scores and violations.

Perfect Scores

--------------------

Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery located at 4915 Everhart

A-List

--------

99

Papa Murphy’s located at 4020 Weber

95

Freddy’s Frozen Custard located at 4018 SPID

93

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria located at 5488 SPID

Senor Jaime’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina located at 4615 Everhart

91

Carino’s Italian located at 1652 SPID

Dave & Buster’s located at 5488 SPID

Joe’s Crab Shack located at 444 Shoreline

Popeye’s located at 5009 Greenwood

B-List

--------

89

Dairy Queen located at 5002 Greenwood

Violations include:



Condiments not kept at proper temperature

Information needs to be provided on food handlers

Debris around the sanitize portion of the sink

Evidence of gnats by the soda machine in the lobby

Hair restraints need to be worn in kitchen

Dry plastic containers prior to storing

Inside of freezer dirty

80

----

La Playa Mexican Restaurant located at 5017 Saratoga

Violations include:



Do not store raw fish and beef on same tray

Dirty can opener

Dirty soda fountain nozzle

Do not store chemicals next to food

No certified food manager present at time of inspection

No hot water at hand washing sink

Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing

Gnats

Employees must wear effective hair restraints

No jewelry allowed

Properly store wiping towels

Clean area underneath dishwasher and 3 compartment sink

Clean all equipment and behind it

Clogged toilet in women’s restroom