Kitchen Cops: July 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you look thru the book of cake designs at Let Them Eat Cake on Everhart, you can't help but be quite impressed by what they do.
They earned this week’s only Perfect Score from Nueces County health inspectors.
And this isn’t the first one either for Michelle Donnelly and her two kids, who opened their business in 2018, and only had to shut down for about a week due to the pandemic.
It's just the three of them who serve up the delicious offerings on the menu, and, keep the place clean and safe for customers.
"You just have a set of criteria," Kira Donnelly told us when we stopped by. "Make sure that there’s no bugs. Cleaners everywhere. Just wipe down whatever you see. Anything that’s dirty. People leave, you wipe down the table. Pick up after yourself."
So congratulations to Let Them Eat Cake for keeping it clean and safe.
There are eight restaurants on tonight’s A-list, with scores ranging from 99-91.
Inspectors visited the Dairy Queen at 5002 Greenwood and found seven violations, and gave them a score of 89.
Inspectors found 15 violations inside the La Playa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on Saratoga, and gave them an 80.
Violations include:
- Do not store raw fish and beef on same tray
- Dirty can opener
- Dirty soda fountain nozzle
- Do not store chemicals next to food
- No certified food manager present at time of inspection
- No hot water at hand washing sink
- Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing
- Gnats
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- No jewelry allowed
- Properly store wiping towels
- Clean area underneath dishwasher and three-compartment sink
- Clean all equipment and behind it
- Clogged toilet in women’s restroom
- Paper towels needed in men’s restroom
The Kitchen Cops asked to speak to the manager about the score and violations, but we were told he wasn’t available.
Last week, the La Playa Restaurant on SPID near Rodd Field earned a score of 71 and wound up on the C list.
Their new manager explained he was already addressing the violations.
Here's the complete list of this week's scores and violations.
Perfect Scores
--------------------
Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery located at 4915 Everhart
A-List
--------
99
Papa Murphy’s located at 4020 Weber
95
Freddy’s Frozen Custard located at 4018 SPID
93
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria located at 5488 SPID
Senor Jaime’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina located at 4615 Everhart
91
Carino’s Italian located at 1652 SPID
Dave & Buster’s located at 5488 SPID
Joe’s Crab Shack located at 444 Shoreline
Popeye’s located at 5009 Greenwood
B-List
--------
89
Dairy Queen located at 5002 Greenwood
Violations include:
- Condiments not kept at proper temperature
- Information needs to be provided on food handlers
- Debris around the sanitize portion of the sink
- Evidence of gnats by the soda machine in the lobby
- Hair restraints need to be worn in kitchen
- Dry plastic containers prior to storing
- Inside of freezer dirty
80
----
La Playa Mexican Restaurant located at 5017 Saratoga
Violations include:
- Do not store raw fish and beef on same tray
- Dirty can opener
- Dirty soda fountain nozzle
- Do not store chemicals next to food
- No certified food manager present at time of inspection
- No hot water at hand washing sink
- Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing
- Gnats
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- No jewelry allowed
- Properly store wiping towels
- Clean area underneath dishwasher and 3 compartment sink
- Clean all equipment and behind it
- Clogged toilet in women’s restroom
- Paper towels needed in men’s restroom