Kitchen Cops from the week of July 15th thru the 19th

Perfect Scores
El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen
Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron
Hanaya Poke
4938 S Staples
Hermanos Solis
3514 Baldwin
Island Scoop
407 S Alister
Port Aransas
J Boys Restaurant
5628 Williams Dr
Joseph's Lunchbox
4231 S Alameda
King's Seafood
3315 Baldwin
Mod Super Fast Pizza
4902 S Staples
P & E Donuts
3138 SPID
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron
Saigon Civet Cafe
2222 Airline
Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart
Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
5502 Kostoryz
Wendy's
4123 S Staples
Whataburger
1521 Airline
Whataburger
4126 S Staples
The B List
87
Hi Ho Restaurant
3703 Morgan
8 Violations
85
Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID
7 Violations
81
Kiko's
5514 Everhart
11 Violations
___________________________
The Low Score
75
Bluffalo Wing Co.
5802 Yorktown
11 Violations
-Contact Plumber About Potential Fall Hazzard
-Gnats
-Scored 82 In April '24
