Kitchen Cops: Four local schools get perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Food services employees from four Corpus Christi schools held their heads high after receiving perfect scores in their latest health inspections.

A perfect score means not a single violation was found by health inspectors.

Students at Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary, located at 4120 Carroll Ln., couldn't hold their excitement in when they heard the news. Cheers and applause filled the cafeteria.

"I got to say, I got a really good crew that takes care of everything all the time. They're always on the ball," Clifford 'Ty' Broglen, Cafeteria Manager at Berlanga Elementary said.

Also on the ball, the staff at Collegiate High School, located at Del Mar College.

This isn't Collegiate's first time receiving a perfect score. The Kitchen Cops paid a visit to the school five times before.

At Marvin Baker Middle School, located at 1540 Casa Grande Dr., the food services team received its third perfect score sticker.

"I mean, it's super clean there's not really a mess in there and they're always good with their supplies because they keep their stuff clean and the food is pretty good," said Justin Baker a 7th grader at Baker Middle School.

Our final perfect score went to the crew at Cunningham Middle School at South Park, located at 2901 McArdle St.

Principal Rachel Neff-Rupp was surprised by the visit. She said she didn't know Kitchen Cops recognized schools.

"I was extremely surprised. I didn't know that schools could get the Kitchen Cops award so that was really a great surprise to get. We are so proud of our ladies. You know, it's been a very tough year and they work extremely hard," Neff-Rupp said.

Liz Vivero the cafeteria manager at the school was excited to receive the school's first perfect score sticker. She made sure to thank her staff for all the hard work.

"We feel honored to receive this award. We could not do it without my team. They are great workers," Vivero said.

Congratulations to all the schools for keeping it clean.

