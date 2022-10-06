Kitchen Cops for week of September 26th thru the 30th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are the scores for the week of September 26th thru the 30th.

Our perfect scores goes to:

Poki Yaki

3823 S. Staples.

Other perfect scores go to;

Bishop HS

719 E. 6th

Calk Wilson elementary

3925 Ft. Worth

Carroll HS

3202 Saratoga

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Development Center

617 Purdue

Flour Bluff Intermediate School

2505 Waldron

Flour bluff Jr. High

2505 Waldron

Flour bluff HS

2505 Waldron

Early Childhood Development Center - TAMUCC

Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle

Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin

King HS

5225 Gollihar

Kostoryz Elementary

3602 Panama

Windsor Park Elementary

4545 S. Alameda

Yeager Elementary

5414 Tripoli

Starbucks

TAMUCC

Island Market IGA & Mobile

15401 SPID

Domino's

3812 S. Staples

—————————————

On the 'A' list...

London Elementary-99

Papa John's-99

4037 Saratoga

Pizza Hut-99

3821 S. Staples

Whataburger-99

6241 Saratoga

Elgin Park Center-99

2955 Greenwood

Jason's Deli-99

1416 Airline

Bottom Line Deli-98

TAMUCC

Burger Beach Hideaway-98

6109 McArdle

Schlotzsky's-98

5630 Saratoga

Snapka's-98

4434 Weber

London ISD Central Kitchen-98

1306 FM 43

Subway-97

TAMUCC

Flour Bluff Primary School-97

2505 Waldron

Smoothie King-96

5017 Saratoga

CC Health Care-95

202 Fortune Dr

Hard Knocks-95

15401 SPID

Hornsby's-95

2202 Agnes

Bishop Primary School-94

705 W. Main

Domino's-94

6601 Everhart

——————————-

Moving on to the "B" list now...

Vernon's -- a popular spot in town...

At 10-30 3rd St.

They got a score of 87 --

7 violations including...

Gnats

Expired milk

Ruby Thai Kitchen

5488 SPID

89

9 violations

Gnats

Gemini Sushi Lounge

5413 S. Staples

87

8 violations

Repair front hot water hand washing sink immediately

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga

86

8 violations

Don't store gas powered power washer in bldg

Brizuela's

16301 FM 624

86

7 violations

