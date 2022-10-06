Kitchen Cops for week of September 26th thru the 30th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are the scores for the week of September 26th thru the 30th.
Our perfect scores goes to:
Poki Yaki
3823 S. Staples.
Other perfect scores go to;
Bishop HS
719 E. 6th
Calk Wilson elementary
3925 Ft. Worth
Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga
Flour Bluff Early Childhood Development Center
617 Purdue
Flour Bluff Intermediate School
2505 Waldron
Flour bluff Jr. High
2505 Waldron
Flour bluff HS
2505 Waldron
Early Childhood Development Center - TAMUCC
Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin
King HS
5225 Gollihar
Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama
Windsor Park Elementary
4545 S. Alameda
Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli
Starbucks
TAMUCC
Island Market IGA & Mobile
15401 SPID
Domino's
3812 S. Staples
—————————————
On the 'A' list...
London Elementary-99
Papa John's-99
4037 Saratoga
Pizza Hut-99
3821 S. Staples
Whataburger-99
6241 Saratoga
Elgin Park Center-99
2955 Greenwood
Jason's Deli-99
1416 Airline
Bottom Line Deli-98
TAMUCC
Burger Beach Hideaway-98
6109 McArdle
Schlotzsky's-98
5630 Saratoga
Snapka's-98
4434 Weber
London ISD Central Kitchen-98
1306 FM 43
Subway-97
TAMUCC
Flour Bluff Primary School-97
2505 Waldron
Smoothie King-96
5017 Saratoga
CC Health Care-95
202 Fortune Dr
Hard Knocks-95
15401 SPID
Hornsby's-95
2202 Agnes
Bishop Primary School-94
705 W. Main
Domino's-94
6601 Everhart
——————————-
Moving on to the "B" list now...
Vernon's -- a popular spot in town...
At 10-30 3rd St.
They got a score of 87 --
7 violations including...
Gnats
Expired milk
Ruby Thai Kitchen
5488 SPID
89
9 violations
Gnats
Gemini Sushi Lounge
5413 S. Staples
87
8 violations
Repair front hot water hand washing sink immediately
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
86
8 violations
Don't store gas powered power washer in bldg
Brizuela's
16301 FM 624
86
7 violations