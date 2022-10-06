Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for week of September 26th thru the 30th

3 local school districts among those earning perfect scores from health district inspector
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 18:52:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are the scores for the week of September 26th thru the 30th.

Our perfect scores goes to:

Poki Yaki
3823 S. Staples.

Other perfect scores go to;

Bishop HS
719 E. 6th

Calk Wilson elementary
3925 Ft. Worth

Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Development Center
617 Purdue

Flour Bluff Intermediate School
2505 Waldron

Flour bluff Jr. High
2505 Waldron

Flour bluff HS
2505 Waldron

Early Childhood Development Center - TAMUCC

Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

King HS
5225 Gollihar

Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama

Windsor Park Elementary
4545 S. Alameda

Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli

Starbucks
TAMUCC

Island Market IGA & Mobile
15401 SPID

Domino's
3812 S. Staples

—————————————

On the 'A' list...

London Elementary-99

Papa John's-99
4037 Saratoga

Pizza Hut-99
3821 S. Staples

Whataburger-99
6241 Saratoga

Elgin Park Center-99
2955 Greenwood

Jason's Deli-99
1416 Airline

Bottom Line Deli-98
TAMUCC

Burger Beach Hideaway-98
6109 McArdle

Schlotzsky's-98
5630 Saratoga

Snapka's-98
4434 Weber

London ISD Central Kitchen-98
1306 FM 43

Subway-97
TAMUCC

Flour Bluff Primary School-97
2505 Waldron

Smoothie King-96
5017 Saratoga

CC Health Care-95
202 Fortune Dr

Hard Knocks-95
15401 SPID

Hornsby's-95
2202 Agnes

Bishop Primary School-94
705 W. Main

Domino's-94
6601 Everhart

——————————-

Moving on to the "B" list now...

Vernon's -- a popular spot in town...
At 10-30 3rd St.

They got a score of 87 --
7 violations including...
Gnats
Expired milk

Ruby Thai Kitchen
5488 SPID
89

9 violations
Gnats

Gemini Sushi Lounge
5413 S. Staples
87

8 violations
Repair front hot water hand washing sink immediately

Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
86

8 violations
Don't store gas powered power washer in bldg

Brizuela's
16301 FM 624
86

7 violations

