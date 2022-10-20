Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th

Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:37:44-04

Perfect scores

Coffee waves
128 Market St.

Port Aransas Cookie bouquet
4709 s. Alameda

Dylan’s Pizza
128 Market St.

Port Aransas Headstart Central Kitchen
119 Clemmer

Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga

My Pre-school/child Develop.
3046 S. Alameda

Navarro Head Start
120 N. 19th St.

Cliff Maus Head Start
1838 Frio

Stepping Stone Head Start
1625 Arlington

River Square Early Head Start
10342 River Run

Scoopz Frozen Yogurt
6418 S. Staples

The Slip
15037 SPID

--------------------

37 on ‘A’ list

--------------------

5 on ‘B’ list

El Rinconcito
89
4013 Prescott
4 violations

Jack in the Box
89
10602 IH-37
6 violations
Gnats

Hunan Express
88
5502 Everhart
7 violations

Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
88
6 violations

Low score:

Agave Jalisco
83
5922 S. Staples

10 violations;
Food needs to covered at all times
Ice machine, can opener, soda fountain need to be cleaned at all times

