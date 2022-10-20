Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th

Perfect scores

Coffee waves

128 Market St.

Port Aransas Cookie bouquet

4709 s. Alameda

Dylan’s Pizza

128 Market St.

Port Aransas Headstart Central Kitchen

119 Clemmer

Most Precious Blood School

3502 Saratoga

My Pre-school/child Develop.

3046 S. Alameda

Navarro Head Start

120 N. 19th St.

Cliff Maus Head Start

1838 Frio

Stepping Stone Head Start

1625 Arlington

River Square Early Head Start

10342 River Run

Scoopz Frozen Yogurt

6418 S. Staples

The Slip

15037 SPID

--------------------

37 on ‘A’ list

--------------------

5 on ‘B’ list

El Rinconcito

89

4013 Prescott

4 violations

Jack in the Box

89

10602 IH-37

6 violations

Gnats

Hunan Express

88

5502 Everhart

7 violations

Noodles & Dumplings

6505 Everhart

88

6 violations

Low score:

Agave Jalisco

83

5922 S. Staples

10 violations;

Food needs to covered at all times

Ice machine, can opener, soda fountain need to be cleaned at all times