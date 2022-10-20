Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th

Perfect scores
Coffee waves
128 Market St.
Port Aransas Cookie bouquet
4709 s. Alameda
Dylan’s Pizza
128 Market St.
Port Aransas Headstart Central Kitchen
119 Clemmer
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga
My Pre-school/child Develop.
3046 S. Alameda
Navarro Head Start
120 N. 19th St.
Cliff Maus Head Start
1838 Frio
Stepping Stone Head Start
1625 Arlington
River Square Early Head Start
10342 River Run
Scoopz Frozen Yogurt
6418 S. Staples
The Slip
15037 SPID
--------------------
37 on ‘A’ list
--------------------
5 on ‘B’ list
El Rinconcito
89
4013 Prescott
4 violations
Jack in the Box
89
10602 IH-37
6 violations
Gnats
Hunan Express
88
5502 Everhart
7 violations
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
88
6 violations
Low score:
Agave Jalisco
83
5922 S. Staples
10 violations;
Food needs to covered at all times
Ice machine, can opener, soda fountain need to be cleaned at all times