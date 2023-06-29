Kitchen Cops for week of 6-19 thru 6-23

Perfect Scores
Baskin Robbins Ice Cream
4701 SPID
Carroll HS Cafe
3202 Saratoga
Club Estates Elementary
5222 Merganser
Cunningham @ South Park Middle School
2901 McArdle
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron
Funtrackers Raceway Cafe
9605 SPID
Gigi's Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua
Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton
Nolan's
4117 S Staples
Subway
3701 Leopard
Wendy's
4123 S Staples
Weinerschnitzel's
4221 S Alameda
Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli
The "A list"
99
Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID
99
Coffee Waves
10309 SPID
99
Weinerschnitzel
3555 SPID
99
Subway
711 Carancahua
98
La Jivita #2
9440 spid
98
Land and Sea
9301 leopard
98
Golden Corral
5901 SPID
97
Dairy Queen
5002 Greenwood
97
Schlotzsky's
4218 Alameda
97
Tower of Pizza
14902 Trinity River
96
Candy Andy
4701 Ayers
96
Jersey Mike's
14221 Northwest Blvd
95
Church's Chicken
10101 SPID
The 'B' List
89
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID
6 violations
-don't store gasoline containers inside store
-rodent droppings
88
Cafe Italia
4117 S Staples
7 violations
-need thermometers in all freezers
-gnats
86
Chapala grill
2330 Airline
8 violations
-don't store anything in ice to be used for consumption
-don't store raw chicken above chorizo
86
82
The Nest
6534 Yorktown
8 violations
-rodent droppings
-gnats
80
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
11 violations
-flies
-hold cold foods at proper temp
80
Taqueria Jalisco #10
2433 Cimarron
11 Violations
-gnats
-don't thaw strawberries at room temp
The "C List"
76
Staples Street Meat Market
7626 S Staples
14 violations
-flies
-Gr. Beef. Roast, ribs holding at the wrong temp
76
Boat n' Net
4808 Kostoryz
13 violations
-gnats
-dirty containers