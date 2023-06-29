Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for week of 6-19 thru 6-23

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 29, 2023
Perfect Scores

Baskin Robbins Ice Cream
4701 SPID

Carroll HS Cafe
3202 Saratoga

Club Estates Elementary
5222 Merganser

Cunningham @ South Park Middle School
2901 McArdle

Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron

Funtrackers Raceway Cafe
9605 SPID

Gigi's Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua

Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle

Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton

Nolan's
4117 S Staples

Subway
3701 Leopard

Wendy's
4123 S Staples

Weinerschnitzel's
4221 S Alameda

Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli

The "A list"

99

Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID

99

Coffee Waves
10309 SPID

99

Weinerschnitzel
3555 SPID

99

Subway
711 Carancahua

98

La Jivita #2
9440 spid

98

Land and Sea
9301 leopard

98

Golden Corral
5901 SPID

97

Dairy Queen
5002 Greenwood

97

Schlotzsky's
4218 Alameda

97

Tower of Pizza
14902 Trinity River

96

Candy Andy
4701 Ayers

96

Jersey Mike's
14221 Northwest Blvd

95

Church's Chicken
10101 SPID

The 'B' List

89

Ojos Locos
5133 SPID

6 violations
-don't store gasoline containers inside store
-rodent droppings

88

Cafe Italia
4117 S Staples

7 violations
-need thermometers in all freezers
-gnats

86

Chapala grill
2330 Airline

8 violations
-don't store anything in ice to be used for consumption
-don't store raw chicken above chorizo

86

Chapala Grill
2330 Airline

8 Violations
-don't store anything in ice to be used for consumption

82

The Nest
6534 Yorktown

8 violations
-rodent droppings
-gnats

80

Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart

11 violations
-flies
-hold cold foods at proper temp

80

Taqueria Jalisco #10
2433 Cimarron

11 Violations
-gnats
-don't thaw strawberries at room temp

The "C List"

76

Staples Street Meat Market
7626 S Staples

14 violations
-flies
-Gr. Beef. Roast, ribs holding at the wrong temp

76

Boat n' Net
4808 Kostoryz

13 violations
-gnats
-dirty containers

