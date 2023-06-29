Kitchen Cops for week of 6-19 thru 6-23

Perfect Scores

Baskin Robbins Ice Cream

4701 SPID

Carroll HS Cafe

3202 Saratoga

Club Estates Elementary

5222 Merganser

Cunningham @ South Park Middle School

2901 McArdle

Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron

Funtrackers Raceway Cafe

9605 SPID

Gigi's Pizzeria

4234 S Alameda

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

711 N Carancahua

Haas Middle School

6630 McArdle

Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton

Nolan's

4117 S Staples

Subway

3701 Leopard

Wendy's

4123 S Staples

Weinerschnitzel's

4221 S Alameda

Yeager Elementary

5414 Tripoli

_________________________

The "A list"

99

Chick-Fil-A

9601 SPID

99

Coffee Waves

10309 SPID

99

Weinerschnitzel

3555 SPID

99

Subway

711 Carancahua

98

La Jivita #2

9440 spid

98

Land and Sea

9301 leopard

98

Golden Corral

5901 SPID

97

Dairy Queen

5002 Greenwood

97

Schlotzsky's

4218 Alameda

97

Tower of Pizza

14902 Trinity River

96

Candy Andy

4701 Ayers

96

Jersey Mike's

14221 Northwest Blvd

95

Church's Chicken

10101 SPID

____________________________

The 'B' List

89

Ojos Locos

5133 SPID

6 violations

-don't store gasoline containers inside store

-rodent droppings

88

Cafe Italia

4117 S Staples

7 violations

-need thermometers in all freezers

-gnats

86

Chapala grill

2330 Airline

8 violations

-don't store anything in ice to be used for consumption

-don't store raw chicken above chorizo

86

Chapala Grill

2330 Airline

8 Violations

-don't store anything in ice to be used for consumption

82

The Nest

6534 Yorktown

8 violations

-rodent droppings

-gnats

80

Noodles & Dumplings

6505 Everhart

11 violations

-flies

-hold cold foods at proper temp

80

Taqueria Jalisco #10

2433 Cimarron

11 Violations

-gnats

-don't thaw strawberries at room temp

The "C List"

76

Staples Street Meat Market

7626 S Staples

14 violations

-flies

-Gr. Beef. Roast, ribs holding at the wrong temp

76

Boat n' Net

4808 Kostoryz

13 violations

-gnats

-dirty containers

