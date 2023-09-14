Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 4th through 8th

Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School
Longhorn drive

Banquete Elementary
Bulldog Lane

Banquete HS
5436 Bulldog Lane

Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda

Driftwood Coffee Co
4703 S Alameda

Dulces
9922 Leopard

Flour Bluff Primary School
377 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Flour Bluff Intermediate School
377 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Flour Bluff Junior High
207 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle

Great American Cookie/Coffee Beanery
5488 SPID

Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc Blvd

Munchiez
10117 Leopard

Ray HS
1002 Texan Trail

St. Pius X
747 St Pius Dr

Whataburger Field
9 different vendors

'B' list

88

Santa Rosa
2722 S Staples

88
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID

87
El Sol de Mexico
5250 Everhart

84
Texas Flame Steakhouse
4535 SPID

"Low Scores"

82
Castaways Seafood & Grill
337 N Alister/Port Aransas

10 violations

-roaches in oven; flies in kitchen

81
Casa Vieja Jalisco
6202 Yorktown

9 violations

-don't touch 'ready-to-eat food' with bare hands

-don't stack food containers w/o lids on top of each other

80
Las Brazas Cocina-Bar & Grill
4425 S Alameda

10 violartions

-beans not cooled at proper temp

-earned score of 92 in may

80
Taqueria Jalisco #10
2433 Cimarron

12 violations

-don't touch 'ready-to-eat-food' w bare hands

-gnats

80
San Miguel

200 N Staples

10 violations

-cover meat in walk-in cooler

-label items not in original pkging

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

