Kitchen Cops for the week of September 4th through 8th

Perfect Scores
Agua Dulce School
Longhorn drive
Banquete Elementary
Bulldog Lane
Banquete HS
5436 Bulldog Lane
Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda
Driftwood Coffee Co
4703 S Alameda
Dulces
9922 Leopard
Flour Bluff Primary School
377 Hustlin Hornet Dr
Flour Bluff Intermediate School
377 Hustlin Hornet Dr
Flour Bluff Junior High
207 Hustlin Hornet Dr
Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle
Great American Cookie/Coffee Beanery
5488 SPID
Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc Blvd
Munchiez
10117 Leopard
Ray HS
1002 Texan Trail
St. Pius X
747 St Pius Dr
Whataburger Field
9 different vendors
----------
'B' list
88
Santa Rosa
2722 S Staples
88
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID
87
El Sol de Mexico
5250 Everhart
84
Texas Flame Steakhouse
4535 SPID
---------------------
"Low Scores"
82
Castaways Seafood & Grill
337 N Alister/Port Aransas
10 violations
-roaches in oven; flies in kitchen
81
Casa Vieja Jalisco
6202 Yorktown
9 violations
-don't touch 'ready-to-eat food' with bare hands
-don't stack food containers w/o lids on top of each other
80
Las Brazas Cocina-Bar & Grill
4425 S Alameda
10 violartions
-beans not cooled at proper temp
-earned score of 92 in may
80
Taqueria Jalisco #10
2433 Cimarron
12 violations
-don't touch 'ready-to-eat-food' w bare hands
-gnats
80
San Miguel
200 N Staples
10 violations
-cover meat in walk-in cooler
-label items not in original pkging
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.