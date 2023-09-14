Kitchen Cops for the week of September 4th through 8th

Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School

Longhorn drive

Banquete Elementary

Bulldog Lane

Banquete HS

5436 Bulldog Lane

Cookie Bouquet

4709 S Alameda

Driftwood Coffee Co

4703 S Alameda

Dulces

9922 Leopard

Flour Bluff Primary School

377 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Flour Bluff Intermediate School

377 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Flour Bluff Junior High

207 Hustlin Hornet Dr

Haas Middle School

6630 McArdle

Great American Cookie/Coffee Beanery

5488 SPID

Miller HS

1 Battlin' Buc Blvd

Munchiez

10117 Leopard

Ray HS

1002 Texan Trail

St. Pius X

747 St Pius Dr

Whataburger Field

9 different vendors

'B' list

88

Santa Rosa

2722 S Staples

88

Ojos Locos

5133 SPID

87

El Sol de Mexico

5250 Everhart

84

Texas Flame Steakhouse

4535 SPID

"Low Scores"

82

Castaways Seafood & Grill

337 N Alister/Port Aransas

10 violations

-roaches in oven; flies in kitchen

81

Casa Vieja Jalisco

6202 Yorktown

9 violations

-don't touch 'ready-to-eat food' with bare hands

-don't stack food containers w/o lids on top of each other

80

Las Brazas Cocina-Bar & Grill

4425 S Alameda

10 violartions

-beans not cooled at proper temp

-earned score of 92 in may

80

Taqueria Jalisco #10

2433 Cimarron

12 violations

-don't touch 'ready-to-eat-food' w bare hands

-gnats

80

San Miguel

200 N Staples

10 violations

-cover meat in walk-in cooler

-label items not in original pkging

