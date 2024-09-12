Kitchen Cops for the week of September 2nd through 6th

It's a 4th Kitchen Cops perfect score sticker for Premier High School on Kostoryz !
Campus director Christopher Vasquez and school secretary, clerk, and attendance registrar Jazmine Ybarra with the honors.
At a school this size, the staff is small, so everybody does more.
Ybarra delivers breakfast to the students every morning.
"Good morning guys. Breakfast. Anybody want breakfast? I got all kinds of choices today."
144 students attend Premier. Grades 9 thru 12 are taking core classes with the goal of getting their high school diploma. They also offer medical courses, trade skills, and a drone program.
So congrats to the folks at Premier High School on Kostoryz for earning their 4th perfect score sticker!
Perfect Scores
Calallen East Elementary
3709 Lott
Wood River Creek Elementary
1511 Dry Creek
Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett
Magee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen
Calallen High School
4205 Wildcat Dr
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood
Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 Mc Ardle
Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama
Por Vida Academy
4613 SPID
Premier Academy
5130 Kostoryz
King High School
5225 Gollihar
Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz
Texas Coffee Bar
5230 Kostoryz
Hawaiian Poke & Ramen
4002 SPID
Subway
4256 S Alameda
Subway
5127 Weber
Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers
Yolanda's Specialty Cakes
2033 Airline
Vick's Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga
The Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr
____________________________________
The B List
88
China Bear
10514 Leopard
6 Violations
____________________________________
The Low Score
71
Snappy Foods #22
7102 Wooldridge
10 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever