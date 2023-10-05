Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 25th through 29th

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 16:56:32-04

Perfect Scores

Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID

Fisherman's Bait & Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores

Marker 37
13317 SPID

Navarro Head Start
120 N 19th St

Papa John's Pizza
13434 Leopard

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron

Subway
4256 S Alameda

TG Allen Elem (Evans Elem)
1315 Comanche

__________________________________

The B list

88
El Muella de San Blas #2
920 Louisiana

7 violations

-products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp

-provide visible thermometers inside all refrigeration

87
Casa Vieja Jalisco
9929 SPID

8 violations

-missing labels, dates on products

-missing thermometers in coolers

86
El Canelo Mexicano
1805 SPID

7 violations

-products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp

-employee didn't wash hands before touching cheese

_________________________________

The Low Score

81
Mi Casita Taqueria #2
2033 Airline

13 violations

-roach on drink counter/call pest control

-wash hands before touching tortillas

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

