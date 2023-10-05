Kitchen Cops for the week of September 25th through 29th

Perfect Scores
Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID
Fisherman's Bait & Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores
Marker 37
13317 SPID
Navarro Head Start
120 N 19th St
Papa John's Pizza
13434 Leopard
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron
Subway
4256 S Alameda
TG Allen Elem (Evans Elem)
1315 Comanche
The B list
88
El Muella de San Blas #2
920 Louisiana
7 violations
-products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp
-provide visible thermometers inside all refrigeration
87
Casa Vieja Jalisco
9929 SPID
8 violations
-missing labels, dates on products
-missing thermometers in coolers
86
El Canelo Mexicano
1805 SPID
7 violations
-products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp
-employee didn't wash hands before touching cheese
The Low Score
81
Mi Casita Taqueria #2
2033 Airline
13 violations
-roach on drink counter/call pest control
-wash hands before touching tortillas
