Kitchen Cops for the week of September 25th through 29th

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 05, 2023

Perfect Scores Chick-Fil-A

9601 SPID Fisherman's Bait & Seafood Market

1101 Laguna Shores Marker 37

13317 SPID Navarro Head Start

120 N 19th St Papa John's Pizza

13434 Leopard Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron Subway

4256 S Alameda TG Allen Elem (Evans Elem)

1315 Comanche __________________________________ The B list 88

El Muella de San Blas #2

920 Louisiana 7 violations -products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp -provide visible thermometers inside all refrigeration 87

Casa Vieja Jalisco

9929 SPID 8 violations -missing labels, dates on products -missing thermometers in coolers 86

El Canelo Mexicano

1805 SPID 7 violations -products in walk-in cooler at wrong temp -employee didn't wash hands before touching cheese _________________________________ The Low Score 81

Mi Casita Taqueria #2

2033 Airline 13 violations -roach on drink counter/call pest control -wash hands before touching tortillas See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

