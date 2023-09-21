Kitchen Cops for the week of September 11th through 15th

Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 21, 2023

Perfect Scores Barefoot beans

345 N Alister - Port A Bishop Jr High

719 E 6th - Bishop Bishop Primary School

705 W Main - Bishop West Intermediate School

4030 CR 69 Calallen Middle School

4602 Cornett Driscoll Elementary

315 W Dragon Enchanted Childrens Academy

6229 Kostoryz Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron Lazy Beach Brewing

7522 Bichon Petronila Elementary

2391 CR 67 Port A Poke

345 N Alsiter - Port A Red Barn Private School

2013 Holly Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Tea by the Sea

1002 Waldron The Donut Palace

604 N Alister - Port A Whataburger

1521 Airline ____________________________________ The B List 86

Noodles & Dumplings

6505 Everhart 8 viloations

-flies in kitchen

-missing labels & dates in walk-in cooler



