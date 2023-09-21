Kitchen Cops for the week of September 11th through 15th

Perfect Scores
Barefoot beans
345 N Alister - Port A
Bishop Jr High
719 E 6th - Bishop
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main - Bishop
West Intermediate School
4030 CR 69
Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett
Driscoll Elementary
315 W Dragon
Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz
Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron
Lazy Beach Brewing
7522 Bichon
Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67
Port A Poke
345 N Alsiter - Port A
Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
Tea by the Sea
1002 Waldron
The Donut Palace
604 N Alister - Port A
Whataburger
1521 Airline
The B List
86
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
8 viloations
-flies in kitchen
-missing labels & dates in walk-in cooler