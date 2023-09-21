Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 11th through 15th

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:00:02-04

Perfect Scores

Barefoot beans
345 N Alister - Port A

Bishop Jr High
719 E 6th - Bishop

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main - Bishop

West Intermediate School
4030 CR 69

Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett

Driscoll Elementary
315 W Dragon

Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz

Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron

Lazy Beach Brewing
7522 Bichon

Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67

Port A Poke
345 N Alsiter - Port A

Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

Tea by the Sea
1002 Waldron

The Donut Palace
604 N Alister - Port A

Whataburger
1521 Airline

____________________________________

The B List

86
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart

8 viloations
-flies in kitchen
-missing labels & dates in walk-in cooler

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops