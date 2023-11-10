Kitchen Cops for the week of October 30 through November 3

Perfect Scores

CCISD Central Kitchen

4922 Westway

Calallen HS

4205 Wildcat Dr.

CC Donuts

4006 Weber

Coastal Bend Food Bank

826 Krill

Coffee Waves

5738 S Alameda

Southern Style Sweets

2134 Waldron

Fizz Drinks

5940 SPID

Granny's Hot Tamales

2033 Airline

Gully's

3029 Laguna Shores

Hana Poke

6113 Saratoga

Jamba Juice

5425 SPID

JB's German Restaurant & Bakery

4141 S Staples

Miller's BBQ

6601 Weber

Odi's Pizza

6313 Wooldridge

Sam & Louie's Pizzeria

4117 S Staples

Southside Montessori School

5330 Holly Road

Wendy's

4123 S Staples

______________________________

The "B" List

88

Las Espuelas

1620 SPID

6 violations

88

Taqueria el Potro

1401 Rodd Field

7 violations

86

Taqueria Jalisco

2433 Cimarron

8 violations

86

La Paleteria #1

5021 Kostoryz

9 violations

85

Golden Chick

3138 SPID

9 violations

-lowest score since feb. 2016

______________________

The Low Score

82

Taqueria la Tapatia

5401 Kostoryz

9 violations

-products inside 'line cooler' at wrong temp

-don't place beans and other cooked foods in 5 gallon containers in walk-in cooler while still above 70 degree

