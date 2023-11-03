Kitchen Cops for the week of October 23th through 27th

Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 03, 2023

Perfect Scores Cakes 2 Dy 4

6040 SPID Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings

5625 saratoga Hester's (Lamar Park)

3812 S Alameda Hester's

1714 S Alameda La Frutera & More

La Palmera Mall La Stanza

615 Mesquite Noting Bundt Cakes

5425 SPID Papa Murphy's

4020 Weber Rd Papa Murphy's Pizza

5017 Saratoga Subway

5626 Leopard The Bay Jewel

624 Mesquite Montessori School of CC

901 Brawner Pkwy Weinerschnitzel

3555 SPID ____________________________ The "B List" 89

La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory

6337 SPID 7 violations 89

Church's fried chicken

2901 Ayers 6 violations 88

Mc Donald's

6306 Saratoga 7 violations 87

Mc Donald's

2021 Morgan 6 violations 87

Sugarbakers

2766 Santa Fe 8 violations 86

Taqueria Jalisco

5322 Everhart 8 violations 85

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga 10 violations ________________________ Low Scores 82

Las Tres Portillo's

1945 Horne Rd 11 violations -gnats -don't store raw chicken or other raw meats above veggies or cooked food 81

Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers 10 violations -don't store eggs at room temp. -don't store food in original canned goods containers



