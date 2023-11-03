Kitchen Cops for the week of October 23th through 27th

Perfect Scores
Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID
Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings
5625 saratoga
Hester's (Lamar Park)
3812 S Alameda
Hester's
1714 S Alameda
La Frutera & More
La Palmera Mall
La Stanza
615 Mesquite
Noting Bundt Cakes
5425 SPID
Papa Murphy's
4020 Weber Rd
Papa Murphy's Pizza
5017 Saratoga
Subway
5626 Leopard
The Bay Jewel
624 Mesquite
Montessori School of CC
901 Brawner Pkwy
Weinerschnitzel
3555 SPID
____________________________
The "B List"
89
La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory
6337 SPID
7 violations
89
Church's fried chicken
2901 Ayers
6 violations
88
Mc Donald's
6306 Saratoga
7 violations
87
Mc Donald's
2021 Morgan
6 violations
87
Sugarbakers
2766 Santa Fe
8 violations
86
Taqueria Jalisco
5322 Everhart
8 violations
85
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
10 violations
________________________
Low Scores
82
Las Tres Portillo's
1945 Horne Rd
11 violations
-gnats
-don't store raw chicken or other raw meats above veggies or cooked food
81
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers
10 violations
-don't store eggs at room temp.
-don't store food in original canned goods containers