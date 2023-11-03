Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of October 23th through 27th

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 10:24:35-04

Perfect Scores

Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID

Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings
5625 saratoga

Hester's (Lamar Park)
3812 S Alameda

Hester's
1714 S Alameda

La Frutera & More
La Palmera Mall

La Stanza
615 Mesquite

Noting Bundt Cakes
5425 SPID

Papa Murphy's
4020 Weber Rd

Papa Murphy's Pizza
5017 Saratoga

Subway
5626 Leopard

The Bay Jewel
624 Mesquite

Montessori School of CC
901 Brawner Pkwy

Weinerschnitzel
3555 SPID

____________________________

The "B List"

89
La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory
6337 SPID

7 violations

89
Church's fried chicken
2901 Ayers

6 violations

88
Mc Donald's
6306 Saratoga

7 violations

87
Mc Donald's
2021 Morgan

6 violations

87
Sugarbakers
2766 Santa Fe

8 violations

86
Taqueria Jalisco
5322 Everhart

8 violations

85
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga

10 violations

________________________

Low Scores

82
Las Tres Portillo's
1945 Horne Rd

11 violations

-gnats

-don't store raw chicken or other raw meats above veggies or cooked food

81
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers

10 violations

-don't store eggs at room temp.

-don't store food in original canned goods containers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops