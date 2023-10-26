Kitchen Cops for the week of October 16th through 20th

Perfect Scores
A bar Z Ponderosa
4901 Burney Dr
Akasia
1017 Airline
Bourbon Street Candy Co.
La Palmera Mall
Clem's Marina
13004 SPID
Dippin' Dots
La Palmera Mall
Domino's Pizza
15401 SPID
Hanaya Poke
4938 S Staples
McAlsiter's Deli
5801 Saratoga
Mi Casita Montessori School
754 Caddo
Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart
Pizza Hut
3821 S Staples
Port A Creamery
210 N Alister
Port Aransas
Taco Bell
14601 Northwest Blvd
_____________________________________
The "B List"
89
Gabriel's
3825 S Port
5 violations
85
Luciano's
1821 Alameda
9 violations
84
Sonny's
4066 S Port
9 violations
83
Golden Crown
2739 s staples
12 violations
_____________________________
The Low Score
80
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown
11 violations
-cooler not cooling at proper temp
-flies, gnats.
Call pest control
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.