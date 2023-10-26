Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of October 16th through 20th

Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Perfect Scores

A bar Z Ponderosa
4901 Burney Dr

Akasia
1017 Airline

Bourbon Street Candy Co.
La Palmera Mall

Clem's Marina
13004 SPID

Dippin' Dots
La Palmera Mall

Domino's Pizza
15401 SPID

Hanaya Poke
4938 S Staples

McAlsiter's Deli
5801 Saratoga

Mi Casita Montessori School
754 Caddo

Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart

Pizza Hut
3821 S Staples

Port A Creamery
210 N Alister
Port Aransas

Taco Bell
14601 Northwest Blvd

The "B List"

89
Gabriel's
3825 S Port

5 violations

85
Luciano's
1821 Alameda

9 violations

84
Sonny's
4066 S Port

9 violations

83
Golden Crown
2739 s staples

12 violations

The Low Score

80
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown

11 violations

-cooler not cooling at proper temp

-flies, gnats.

Call pest control

