Kitchen Cops for the week of October 16th through 20th

Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 26, 2023

Perfect Scores A bar Z Ponderosa

4901 Burney Dr Akasia

1017 Airline Bourbon Street Candy Co.

La Palmera Mall Clem's Marina

13004 SPID Dippin' Dots

La Palmera Mall Domino's Pizza

15401 SPID Hanaya Poke

4938 S Staples McAlsiter's Deli

5801 Saratoga Mi Casita Montessori School

754 Caddo Papa John's Pizza

522 Everhart Pizza Hut

3821 S Staples Port A Creamery

210 N Alister

Port Aransas Taco Bell

14601 Northwest Blvd _____________________________________ The "B List" 89

Gabriel's

3825 S Port 5 violations 85

Luciano's

1821 Alameda 9 violations 84

Sonny's

4066 S Port 9 violations 83

Golden Crown

2739 s staples 12 violations _____________________________ The Low Score 80

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

6314 Yorktown 11 violations -cooler not cooling at proper temp -flies, gnats. Call pest control See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

