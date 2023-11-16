Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 6 through November 10

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 17:37:48-05

Perfect Scores

Celsita's
15401 SPID

Dairy Queen
5919 McArdle

Domino's Pizza
15401 SPID

Emerald Beach Kokomos
1102 S Shoreline

HEB
3033 S Port

Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers

Por Vida Academy of CC
4613 SPID

Tuloso Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso Midway Middle School
9830 La Branch

Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run

Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron

Whataburger
1521 Ailrine

_____________________

The "B" List

87
Bingo Taco #2
4826 Crosstown
7 violations

84
Buffalo Wild Wings
2001 SPID
10 violations

____________________________

The Low Scores

78
Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams

13 violations

-flies in kitchen/call pest control

-food in coolers need ot be dated/labeled

75
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart

15 violations

-not washing hands between task changes

-correct thawing methods

See all the grades from our past kitchen cops stories here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops